1. Normally, everyone loves a good Jim Ross dub. They're one of the few good things about the Internet.

(Side note: This will always be the best Jim Ross dub.)

However, Knicks center Enes Kanter was not happy, to say the least, when the Hawks gave him the Jim Ross treatment Thursday. The New York big man took a very nasty fall during Wednesday's game, causing Atlanta's social media team to post this:

🗣 "As God as my witness, he is broken in half!" 🗣 pic.twitter.com/IcmgK1zfGP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2018

Since the Knicks won the game, Kanter responded to the tweet in a very straightforward manner.

However, Kanter had much harsher words when speaking to reporters on Thursday, saying, "I don’t know who’s running their social media — a high schooler? I know they’ve been tweeting some crazy stuff. Probably a high schooler. Whoever it is, they should consider anyone [else] for sure because it is terrible.”

Kanter continued, “It’s kind of weird because they just lost the game last night and the guy they were tweeting about, I got a double-double on him. So it’s a little weird to tweet something about him after a bad loss, a home loss.”

Clearly, Kanter, who wants to be a WWE superstar after his basketball days are over, will be a natural at cutting a promo.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features a sports media and NFL conversation with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and FOX Sports. We discussed his wild schedule, pros and cons of doing sideline reporting vs. studio hosting, next week's big Chiefs-Rams game, the Cowboys' various problems, Jason Witten's performance on Monday Night Football, Dr. Z and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Panthers coach Ron Rivera had a very simple explanation for his team's 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Ron Rivera sums it up: “At the end of the day this shit happens.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 9, 2018

4. I would take the Crimson Tide if Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bills.

According to the VP of Risk Management at @SuperBookUSA (@golfodds), they'd set the Bills as a 28.5-point favorite in a hypothetical game against Alabama. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 8, 2018

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo was so good in the Bucks' blowout win against the Warriors on Thursday night that Draymond Green was left in awe.

6. It's easy to pick on a team as bad as the Suns, but this was an amusing gag by Charles Barkley.

Chuck had to capture this special moment 😂📸 pic.twitter.com/OGaZ4hCRQs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 9, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since this column started with Jim Ross, it's only fitting I give you some vintage JR.

IN CLOSING: Don't hesitate in laying the 16.5 with the Chiefs against the Cardinals on Sunday.