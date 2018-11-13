1. The New York Post is reporting that Turner Sports may be looking to boot Marv Albert as the network's lead NBA play-by-play voice. The Post also reports that Brian Anderson is the leading candidate to replace Albert.

A few thoughts on this. First and foremost, Marv Albert should be able to call his own shots at this point. Yes, he's 77 years old, but he's the greatest NBA announcer of all time and still one of the best play-by-play people in the business. Even if he's lost something off his fastball and makes more mistakes than usual, he is still the iconic voice of the NBA. He is a living legend. You don't demote a living legend. It's a terrible look and flat out disrespectful.

According to The Post, Marv has no intention of stepping down, either. “My contract is for another three years," he told the paper. "I feel great. The people at Turner are terrific to work with. I love doing the NBA and will continue to do so."

So right off the bat, this could be a dicey situation for Turner. However, if the network goes through with pushing out Marv for Anderson, there's another big issue here.

I like Brian Anderson a lot (he was even a recent SI Media Podcast guest), but, if the report is true and Turner bypasses Kevin Harlan, it will be one of the biggest snubs in broadcasting history. Harlan, a fan favorite, deserves the chance to be the lead announcer. What more does he have to do to get the gig? His voice is just as synonmous with the NBA as Marv's and Mike Breen's, fans love him and he is outstanding behind the mic. He's also a great ambassador for the game. His passion for the sport comes through each and every time he calls a game. Just watch the video below to see what I mean:

2. As soon as it was announced Tuesday that former Browns head coach Hue Jackson was hired by the Bengals as a special assistant to the head coach, Twitter lit up with references to The Office and Dwight Schrute's status as Assistant to the Regional Manager.

Congrats to Hue Jackson on being named Special Assistant to the Head Coach today in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/EwYLBvXAct — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 13, 2018

Hue Jackson walking into First Energy Stadium on December 23rd pic.twitter.com/3Np7idwMAF — Matt G (@bossman_023) November 13, 2018

#HueJackson when Marvin Lewis ask him to get coffee @McCartney_NFL pic.twitter.com/5DZ0jrYTWQ — Behind the Chains (@Behindthechains) November 13, 2018

Hue Jackson walking into Marvin Lewis’s office today. pic.twitter.com/uRXPNyeQYZ — Nathan Goetz (@NPGoetz23) November 13, 2018

Hue Jackson being named special assistant to the head coach sounds really familiar... pic.twitter.com/3uTjxIQdA2 — Cody Fincher (@Bear987FM) November 13, 2018

Hue Jackson right now... pic.twitter.com/on4tvI63Dg — Dave Sherwin (@Schwin216) November 13, 2018

Sounds like Hue Jackson got hired as assistant to the regional manager for the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/9IEzP4Tk9P — Greg Kuffner (@CallMeGreg4) November 13, 2018

3. Nick Chubb set a Browns record with a 92-yard touchdown run against the Falcons on Sunday. The Spanish radio broadcast call of the play is a must-listen.

“HASTA LA VISTA, BABY!”@ElalcaldeRafa's call of @NickChubb21's 92-yard TD for our Spanish radio broadcast is just amazing: pic.twitter.com/wD12TTBFVq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2018

4. Mike Gundy, who is paid more than $4 million a year but has never come close to sniffing a national title, has become one of the most unlikeable people in sports, so having him lecture everyone on life is a little rich.

Mike Gundy's full quote in response to a question about players today and transfers. "I think we live in a world where people are non-committal. We allow liberalism to say, 'Hey, I can just do what I want and I don't have to really be tough and fight through it.'" #okstate pic.twitter.com/vWWEhhTpAF — Mark Cooper (@mark_cooperjr) November 12, 2018

5. The Rock is in desperate need of some hand lotion.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a sports media and NFL conversation with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and FOX Sports. We discussed his wild schedule, pros and cons of doing sideline reporting vs. studio hosting, next week's big Chiefs-Rams game, the Cowboys' various problems, Dr. Z and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The old CBS NFL Today intro is still the best pregame show intro of any sports show ever.

IN CLOSING: I'd be totally fine with never seeing another tweet or story about Le'Veon Bell ever again.