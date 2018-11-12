Former Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to be in Cincinnati soon to join Marvin Lewis's Bengals staff, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson's new position title is not yet clear.

The coach was fired by Cleveland on Oct. 29, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took over as interim head coach. Jackson had been the head coach since 2016, but hadn't achieved much success with the team. His first year the Browns went just 1–15, and they followed that up with an 0–16 campaign in 2017. This season, the Browns were 2–5–1 through eight games when Jackson was fired.

Jackson had been having issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley concerning the play calls. Haley was also fired from the team, and he was replaced by running backs coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns are now 3–6–1, while the Bengals are 5–4. The Browns have a bye week ahead of a Nov. 25 matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati plays Baltimore this weekend.