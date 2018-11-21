1. The Maui Invitational comes to a close Wednesday, but Bill Walton has already claimed the MVP award. The legendary ESPN analyst was in his typical form the past few days calling the action. And by "calling the action," we mean saying bizarre, metaphysical, outrageous stuff on a regular basis. Let's recap.

• He's given an educational lecture on Hawaiian flowers.

Bill Walton casually rattling off obscure Hawaiian flower species off the dome > pic.twitter.com/ggxbR7rpHP — Gordon Voit (@GordonVoit) November 20, 2018

• He's told us about his breeding habits.

In case you were watching basketball to learn about the breeding habits of both whales and @BillWalton 😂 pic.twitter.com/dnNljozQdE — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 (@KCRoyalFan) November 20, 2018

• He's been a ball buster to his play-by-play man Jason Benetti

Bill Walton after dark 😂 pic.twitter.com/3aOKWz58Yt — Travis Martinez (@trav02011) November 20, 2018

• He's dropped deep philosophy on thinking.

Bill Walton is nuts pic.twitter.com/Cvs8qHDGtg — Dave (@dcook3387) November 20, 2018

It hasn't just been the noteworthy commentary, either. Walton has given us this:

Bill Walton is a full-on crazy person and I’m here for every second of it. pic.twitter.com/egjSIx9xAJ — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) November 20, 2018

And this:

On this Thanksgiving Eve, we should all be thankful we're treated to Bill Walton's antics throughout the college basketball season.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, who is the site's Editor-in-Chief of college football coverage. Stew, who also writes for the site, talks about the business of sports media and what it's like to work for a pay-subsciption website. In addition to discussing the current state of sports media, we touched on the College Football Playoff and the dilemma for Central Florida. The end of the podcast closes with us reminiscing about Stew's days at SI.com and his "Mailbag Crush" feature, which led to him once exchanging MySpace messages with The Office's Jenna Fischer. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. With the Patriots visiting the Jets on Sunday, the New York Daily News decided to troll Rob Gronkowski today with this backpage.

4. Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to the California wildfire relief efforts. On top of that, $1 will be donated for every retweet with the hashtag #retweet4good.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

5. The WWE just released this compilation of the most absurd moments in WCW history and it's something else.

6. I'll take "Tweets you'd never see if the fake exhibition golf match was airing on ESPN instead of Turner Sports for $500, Alex."

I love golf more than most things in this world and I’m only mildly interested in this Tiger/Phil showdown @Espngreeny what about you ? — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 21, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Thankgiving.

