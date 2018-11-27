Not every coach appreciates the Gatorade shower

To say @STAsaints coach Randy Dreiling isn't a fan of the ice bath would be putting it mildly. Have shot high school football for 20 years and have never seen anything like this. Saints win their first state title over Wichita Northwest 49-28. #vkscores. @HK_Barber pic.twitter.com/ZduYx0CVgD — Travis Heying (@travisheying) November 24, 2018

It was a beautiful day in Pittsburg, Kansas on Saturday for the KSHSAA Class 5A state championship game between St. Thomas Aquinas and Wichita Northwest. Clear blue skies and a high of 66 degrees. Not the worst time to get a celebratory ice bath after winning a championship.

But St. Thomas coach Randy Dreiling did not appreciate the traditional post-victory dousing. After his team took a knee to run out the clock, two players dumped the water cooler on Dreiling and he absolutely lost his mind.

A reporter from the Wichita Eagle asked Dreiling after the game for his thoughts on the ice bath and he made it clear that he was not pleased.

“No, not a fan of the ice bath,” Dreiling said. “No, nobody ever gives me ice baths. That was a bad deal.”

Dreiling previously won seven state titles at Hutchinson High School in central Kansas, where his players presumably learned not to go for the Gatorade shower, but this year was his first championship at St. Thomas. Now the underclassmen know what not to do next year.

It could always be worse for Dreiling, though. He could be like LSU’s Ed Orgeron, who got an ice bath at the end of regulation before the Tigers lost in seven overtimes to Texas A&M.

Taping flares to a child will get you arrested

Una madre le pegó bengalas a su hijo en el cuerpo para ingresarlas a la cancha#EnVivo #AmericaNoticias https://t.co/4SyNf9cvvK pic.twitter.com/BVR4G9YiuB — América TV 📺 (@AmericaTV) November 25, 2018

Before the Boca Juniors-River Plate game in Buenos Aires this weekend was called off due to violence, one River Plate fan hatched a scheme to smuggle flares into the stadium. Video of the woman taping the flares to a child’s torso quickly went viral, and she didn’t stay anonymous for long. On Monday, Argentine authorities announced that the woman has been arrested. (I wonder if the scheme would have worked better than the Turkish fan who put 24 beers in a vest.)

Lamar Miller makes history

That’s a 97-yard score by Lamar Miller, making him the only player in NFL history with two TD runs of over 95 yards.

God bless Von Miller

Steph Curry is lucky he wasn’t hurt

Stephen Curry was uninjured in a car crash on Black Friday, and now we know just how serious it could have been. TMZ obtained dashcam footage of the crash and it’s pretty scary to watch.

Eastern Michigan wants to go bowling

There are more bowl-eligible teams than bowl spots available, so EMU is making its sales pitch.

Sneaker shopping with Kyrie Irving

See, the Wizards aren’t a total mess

Tomas Satoransky called Jason Smith the least stylish person on the team during an in-game entertainment thing last game. Today, Jason Smith wore a stylish pink dress shirt, fresh pink sneakers, slim jeans and a tight gray blazer. And admittedly did it bc of Sato’s comment. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 27, 2018

Proof we’re living in a simulation

Completely in sync 😂 pic.twitter.com/lRA1jml1K7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2018

Not sports

Undercover cops posing as drug dealers got in a fight with undercover cops posing as drug buyers. ... A 13-year-old led police on a car chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph. ... In South Korea, stressed out office workers and students pay to lock themselves in a mock jail.

Just watching this will make your palms sweat

If you have absolutely nothing else to do you can watch this one-hour video about birdfeeders

