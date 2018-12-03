It was a literal sea of teddy bears

Lots and lots and lots of teddy bears and one @TheHersheyBears.

#TeddyBearToss pic.twitter.com/rBva4BBXja — AHL (@TheAHL) December 2, 2018

One of the finest traditions in minor league hockey is the teddy bear toss, when fans bring stuffed animals to donate to charity and wait until the home team’s first goal before raining them down onto the ice. Sunday night’s Hershey Bears game set a new record for donations with 34,798 stuffed animals hitting the ice after a first-period goal.

We can watch this a thousand times #TeddyBearTossHershey pic.twitter.com/aonDNfOsjw — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 2, 2018

The WHL’s Calgary Hitmen set the previous record with 28,815 toys on the ice as part of its annual teddy bear toss game. There were 19,289 fans at that game (the team’s first sellout ever) so fans threw about 1 1/2 stuffed animals on average. In Hershey, though, there were only 10,046 in attendance, which works out to nearly 3 1/2 teddy bears per fan.

Nathan Walker brought his bear from his locker to toss on the ice and add to the total. pic.twitter.com/i8T42j95iv — Chocolate Hockey (@ChocHockey) December 2, 2018

(Bears blog Chocolate Hockey also has a great photo gallery of the players soaking in the moment.)

The Bears say the bears will be donated to 30 different local organizations for distribution to needy kids. In addition to the toys, the night also produced tens of thousands of dollars in monetary donations. Pennsylvania charity CommunityAid had pledged to donate 50 cents per stuffed animal thrown (up to $15,000) and an anonymous season ticket holder pledged $1 per stuffed animal.

Alabama gets no respect (from Nick Saban)

Here’s what Nick Saban’s top 5 looked like in the final coaches’ poll of the season:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Oklahoma

It’s fun to imagine Saban sitting in his office on Sunday morning, stewing over his team’s close win over Georgia and refusing to acknowledge his team’s previous 12 blowout wins.

This is maybe the most emotion Bill Belichick has ever shown

Things are getting HEATED between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen 😠 😤



(via @cyvonne1229) pic.twitter.com/0ZyC1rmjy9 — FanSided (@FanSided) December 3, 2018

Tom Brady knows what his stats are

Brady pointed to the ref where he took the knee to make sure he didn't lose his 1000 rushing yards 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6f17wsYF0N — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) December 3, 2018

One of these plays is the highlight of the season for the Giants

You’ll never see a pass better than this

Perhaps not surprising, considering he’s the guy who did this:

Pure insanity in one of England’s biggest rivalries

Unbelievable. After the ball bounces off the crossbar, Origi scores and makes it 1-0 for Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp runs onto the pitch to celebrate. Incredible (📹:@NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/sGQ5HgZh5O — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 2, 2018

Jalen Ramsey walks the walk

The best marching band in the country does it again

.@HBCUGameday The Human JukeBox



Sheck Wes “Mo Bamba” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LNGZWZ73II — Wilton Jackson II (@WiltonReports) December 2, 2018

Mario Hezonja really did the AI stepover on Giannis after his only bucket of the game

Hezonja on stepping over Antetokounmpo: Honestly, if you’re afraid, this is not for you. I don’t want to be disrespectful, but if you feel fear this is not the place for you, New York is not a place for you and this team is not a place for you. https://t.co/8j7hfo8I40 — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) December 2, 2018

Not sports

The president of Nigeria has been forced to deny that he’s been replaced by a clone. ... The NYPD found a couple’s engagement ring after it fell down through a grate during the proposal. ... Jose Canseco’s daughter, Josie, is now a Victoria’s Secret model. ... A man named Luke Sky Walker was arrested in Tennessee.

One step closer to an Office reunion

Some of the old gang got together today... it was so great to see everyone! I turned to Ed and said, “I feel like we are at a family reunion.” He smiled and said, “We are.” ❤️ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it... you were missed! pic.twitter.com/DwF42lNGHk — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) December 3, 2018

Yes, there are commercials for legal weed

A massive undiscovered cave found in Canada

Researchers believe this cave in British Columbia has never before been seen by human eyes, because it was previously covered by snow all year round.

A good song

