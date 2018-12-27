Nine interceptions, 16 Cheez-It flavors and one beautiful bowl game

Wednesday's Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix had everything you could ask for from a middling pre-New Year's bowl game, except, well, some offense. TCU and Cal combined for nine interceptions in a 10-7 Horned Frogs victory. Horned Frogs sports information director Mark Cohen received a 15-yard penalty after he tripped onto the field. And to end regulation TCU head coach Gary Patterson switched kickers twice before a game-winning field goal attempt. The result? A predictable miss wide left.

Gary Patterson switches kickers twice after Cal called timeout, TCU misses anyway pic.twitter.com/xUlRzUn22X — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 27, 2018

The Horned Frogs were able to snag a victory in overtime, subsequently diving into the coveted 16-flavor selection of Cheez-Its.

A bowl game cancellation in Dallas

Before the Cheez-It Bowl gave us hours of interceptions, college football fans flipped on their TV to watch a battle between Boise State and Boston College in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

But after a first quarter touchdown by BC, the game was halted as rain and lightning forced fans into the concourse for more than an hour. The weather continued to devolve throughout the afternoon, leading to the first canceled bowl game in NCAA history. At least fans in attendance didn't have to sit through nine picks before heading home.

Well, if nothing else, today's SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl was historic.



Per NCAA, the first bowl game in history to be canceled because of stormy weather.



And no, Dallas is not getting a refund on its six-figure incentive package.https://t.co/kXlCMEj8uQ pic.twitter.com/azqeRnBJEs — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) December 26, 2018

Derrick Rose shines in his return home

The Timberwolves point guard is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year in 2018-19, and he brought out a throwback performance against the Bulls on Wednesday night, dropping 24 points en route to a 119-94 Minnesota victory.

The Chicago fans didn't seem to mind the blowout loss, serenading their former MVP as he stepped to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Perhaps the Bulls could use Rose in 2018-19 as they sink to the bottom of the East standings.

"MVP!"



-- The whole city of Chicago 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Xozh4wTZhE — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 27, 2018

Cam Newton is in the holiday spirit

Six-year-old Robbie Rooks recieved a Cam Newton jersey this Christmas and immediately thanked the Carolina QB, unable to register that the jersey came from his family and not Carolina's signal caller. But Rooks will soon be receiving a gift from Newton himself. The Panthers tweeted they'll be shipping a signed Newton jersey to Rooks and his family on Wednesday, a Christmas bonus in Carolina.

Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF — JORDAN✨ (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018

Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one... pic.twitter.com/ltbiwwhxeN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

Not sports

Get Out director Jordan Peele has a new film that is sure to keep us up at night... A hippo at a Cincinnati zoo is joining the rest of us in holiday weight gain... Mariah Carey's Christmas hit smashed streaming records on Tuesday... 71-year-old Frenchman Jean-Jacques Savin will attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in, you guessed it, a barrel.

Frenchman crossing Atlantic in a barrel! This looks fantastic - be honest, who wouldn’t want a go at this? #r4today #lbc pic.twitter.com/9C94h5TrB4 — Bramley Festival (@FestivalBramley) December 27, 2018

