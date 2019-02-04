Super Bowl newspaper roundup

Print newspapers may be going out of style but they’re still a joy to look at after big events like the Super Bowl. The Newseum in D.C. has a database of every newspaper front page that is a must-see on days like this. Here’s how papers across the country reacted to that snoozer of a game.

Metro (NY)

New York Post

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Daily News

The Sun (Lowell, Mass.)

Toronto Sun

The Times-Picayune (New Orleans)

The Trentonian (NJ)

The Patriot Ledger (Quincy, Mass.)

Boston Herald

Boston Globe

Highlights from the game

[footage not found]

Inside the Patriots locker room and after party

The celebration after New England’s win was just as raucous as ever.

Current scene in Patriots locker room pic.twitter.com/xmODXZ1tGJ — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) February 4, 2019

A man just tried to break into Pats locker room with a stolen security jacket pic.twitter.com/qaVdVbcseU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

Shirts are optional at Gronk family parties. pic.twitter.com/xMvfE4ZuCP — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 4, 2019

Patriots haters at least have this

Yes, America has to deal with the Patriots winning a sixth Super Bowl and third in five years, but we can take solace in the fact that the Pats are hardly immune to internal drama. NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported before the game that the Patriots are suspicious Gronk’s injuries this season can be blamed on him following the TB12 Method instead of the team’s workout plan.

Did Gronk hurt his own cause before the season even got going? #Patriots pic.twitter.com/5hzAJdcBbv — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 3, 2019

The best of SI

Bill Belichick’s gameplan was all about stopping the Rams’ running game. ... The ball that hit off Brandin Cooks’s hands in the end zone will haunt the Rams. ... The Patriots lost a key defensive player to injury but adjusted wonderfully.

Around the sports world

The Cubs signed 37-year-old pitcher Luke Hagerty, a former first-round pick who hasn’t pitched professionally since 2008. ... ESPN anchor Adnan Virk was reportedly fired for leaking sensitive information to the media. ... Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth put things in perspective with a fatalistic quote after the loss.

Meanwhile, in New Orleans

Video: Thousands of Saints fans second-line through downtown in a massive display of festive anger. pic.twitter.com/CK5Nedxnr7 — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is still salty

Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

Shoutout to Walter Iooss, who has photographed literally every Super Bowl

And the interception that just about sealed it.



📸 Walter Iooss pic.twitter.com/ZyfSnhDRqz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

Ah, the old bounce shot

Did they play without a shot clock?

And that’s why Ed Reed is a Hall of Famer

Favorite Ed Reed on-field anecdote: He intentionally played a certain coverage wrong multiple times early in the season because he knew Peyton Manning would watch it on tape. 10 weeks later, Manning ran a play, threw deep, and Reed sprinted across the field and picked it off. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) February 2, 2019

Kyle Kuzma might ask to get traded just to skip town after this

That’s two games in a row interrupted by bats in San Antonio

My theory is that this is how Brook suddenly learned to shoot threes

With the bat infestation problem in the NBA, I decided to ask Brook Lopez what he'd do if a bat was near him on the court.



I never expected this response. pic.twitter.com/TLTL5BkOTA — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 3, 2019

Stuffing the stat sheet

Grambling State's Shakyla Hill had 21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.



Hill has more quadruple-doubles in her career (2) than all Men's Division I players have combined (1), according to @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/J80GzzzOeE — espnW (@espnW) February 3, 2019

Not sports

I can’t believe I’d never seen Adam Pally and Ben Schwartz’s disastrous late night show before. ... A sternly worded letter sent to Paul McCartney’s lawyer and signed by the other three Beatles is up for auction. ... There’s a new Tony Hawk video game but it stinks.

Burger King can sell Big Macs in Europe now

A banana?

#PRP investigating an attempted convenience store robbery in the area of Hurontario St/John St in #Mississauga. Male suspect fled after employees defended themselves by striking the suspect with a banana. No injuries. PR19-0043246. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 3, 2019

This beach belongs to the seals now

TAKEOVER: A colony of elephant seals took over a beach in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area. https://t.co/vOxBdWcUyk pic.twitter.com/mV9iLZv2V0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2019

The only good robots are the ones that do useless tasks

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.