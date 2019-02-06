Traina Thoughts: Saints Fan Goes to Extremes to Miss Super Bowl

By Jimmy Traina
February 06, 2019

1. I told you Tuesday that New Orleans tuned out of the Super Bowl in big numbers, but one fan took things too far.

Here is the opening line of Henry Jaume's obituary:

"Henry A. Jaume, Sr., age 65, Passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII.​"

We don't know if Jaume requested that line or if it was the work of family members, but you have to appreciate the sense of humor.

Jaume, a New Orleans native, was an Army veteran and police officer, who also loved going to Saints games, according to the obit. 

2. LeBron James's advice for his teammates, who he's about to ship out of L.A.? Stay off social media. This is actually strong advice for everyone.

3. The weirdest fallout from the weird John Wall torn achilles injury was Wall and Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster getting snippy with each other on Instagram.

4. I don't know 98% of the people who were announced for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

5. Wrestling is scripted, but don't say it isn't real. Here's how WWE superstar Mustafa Ali looked after his match with Randy Orton on SmackDown on Tuesday night.

6. The man who broke the story about ESPN firing Baseball Tonight host Adnan Virk, New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand, joined the latest SI Media Podcast to give all the details on the wild story. Marchand explains how ESPN found out about Virk reportedly leaking information to Awful Announcing and why they decided to fire him instead of suspend him.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. THE ROCK VIDEO OF THE DAY: Intensity, humor, creativity. Vintage Rock.

Catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts here and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina here. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter here.

IN CLOSING: I'm all in on a universal DH and pitchers having a three-batter minimum. Baseball needs to do something to change things up a little bit.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message