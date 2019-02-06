1. I told you Tuesday that New Orleans tuned out of the Super Bowl in big numbers, but one fan took things too far.

Here is the opening line of Henry Jaume's obituary:

"Henry A. Jaume, Sr., age 65, Passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII.​"

We don't know if Jaume requested that line or if it was the work of family members, but you have to appreciate the sense of humor.

Jaume, a New Orleans native, was an Army veteran and police officer, who also loved going to Saints games, according to the obit.

2. LeBron James's advice for his teammates, who he's about to ship out of L.A.? Stay off social media. This is actually strong advice for everyone.

LeBron James says he can’t speak to if the pressure of the trade deadline is getting to his teammates, but he knows that it’s pervasive on social media. He also comments on the Indiana chants of “LeBron’s Gonna Trade You,” saying “That’s just fans being fans. pic.twitter.com/7bDYScNyPy — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 6, 2019

3. The weirdest fallout from the weird John Wall torn achilles injury was Wall and Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster getting snippy with each other on Instagram.

Wall wasn't messing with JuJu's jokes. pic.twitter.com/kVYKYQHSMt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2019

4. I don't know 98% of the people who were announced for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

5. Wrestling is scripted, but don't say it isn't real. Here's how WWE superstar Mustafa Ali looked after his match with Randy Orton on SmackDown on Tuesday night.

Just trying to catch your eye. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vAnm8wgRhi — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) February 6, 2019

6. The man who broke the story about ESPN firing Baseball Tonight host Adnan Virk, New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand, joined the latest SI Media Podcast to give all the details on the wild story. Marchand explains how ESPN found out about Virk reportedly leaking information to Awful Announcing and why they decided to fire him instead of suspend him.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. THE ROCK VIDEO OF THE DAY: Intensity, humor, creativity. Vintage Rock.

Catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts here and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina here. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter here.

IN CLOSING: I'm all in on a universal DH and pitchers having a three-batter minimum. Baseball needs to do something to change things up a little bit.