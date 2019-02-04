Adnan Virk reportedly fired by ESPN over leaks to Awful Announcing

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Adnan Virk reportedly fired by ESPN over leaks to Awful Announcing.

By Jimmy Traina
February 04, 2019

The reason ESPN reportedly fired Baseball Tonight host, Adnan Virk, last Friday was because he leaked information to the website, Awful Announcing.

New York Post sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand, who broke the news of Virk's termination, appeared Monday on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and shared full details of the strange story.

"The feelling was that Adnan had been leaking information and on this occasion, acccording to my sources, he pre-emptively told Awful Annoucing reporter Ben Koo about a conference call [ESPN] was having about baseball and then [Virk] missed some of the call and so then after he followed up with the senior coordinating for baseball at ESPN, Phil Orleans, and he asked him pointed quesions that weren't actually in the conference call and then that information ended up on Awful Announcing's website later that day, so it tipped off ESPN," Marchand told SI Media Podcast host, Jimmy Traina. "So they did an investigation and they felt like Adnan wasn't truthful or forthcoming when they figured out what happened. It's unclear if he'd been truthful if he would've kept his job, but it probably would've helped."

Virk, who was in the first year of a four-year deal, is not getting paid for the remainder of his contract or receiving a severance and is expected to pursue legal action against ESPN.

"The Virk side feels there should've been a warning first," said Marchand. "From there, you make good of things. Usually in contracts at ESPN, you have some sort of language where if you do something wrong, you're allowed to correct that wrongdoing. That was definitely their view of how things should've gone down.  ESPN's view is that they give you all kinds of compliance training, especially about classified information, and you're not supposed to leak it. There's your warning. that's why Adnan Virk is looking at Connecticut lawyers to see what kind of suit he'd have."

In addition to hosting Baseball Tonight, Virk worked on college football and college basketball coverage for ESPN.

 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message