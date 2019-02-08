The bats aren’t just in San Antonio

I guess if you’re a bat, the place to hang out in the winter is an NBA arena. Two consecutive Spurs games in San Antonio were disrupted last week after bats swooped down on the floor, and Thursday night we had a bat delay in the Pacers-Clippers game in Indianapolis.

The bat made its grand entrance in the middle of the first quarter and showed that the Pacers were woefully unprepared to deal with an invasion by a flying mammal. Various Pacers staffers attempted to dispatch the bat by wildly flailing at it with towels, to no avail. The bat circled the court for nearly four minutes before it receded high enough into the upper levels of the arena that the refs were comfortable getting the game going again.

But then the bat came back during the third quarter. This time a Pacers employee had a comically large net to trap it in, but the net proved too unwieldy for a capture.

Indianapolis Star photographer Matt Kryger captured some incredible shots of the chase, and of players attempting to defend themselves.

Indiana #Pacers ball boy Jason Morris swats a towel at a bat that halted the Pacers game against the #Clippers in the first half of their game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. @IndyStarSports @Pacers pic.twitter.com/RaUpUQzbJp — Matt Kryger (@MattKryger) February 8, 2019

As Samurai Myles i have failed Indy on the conquest to apprehend the 🦇.... we’ll take a W instead!😂 pic.twitter.com/nVOqXb1lGp — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) February 8, 2019

The other guy trying to kick the bat in that photo with Myles Turner is Bojan Bogdanovic, who said after the game that it was his favorite part of the 116–92 blowout win.

ICYMI — Bogdanovic on trying to catch the bat: "That was one of the best parts of the game, probably. ... I tried to kick it to let us finish the game." #Pacers pic.twitter.com/uV97GgcXPc — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 8, 2019

The lesson here is that the Spurs’ mascot should teach an annual seminar on how to capture a bat.

This was the weirdest story of yesterday

Breaking News: I will be going by my legal name “Zack” instead of my stage name “Zach”..... everyone continue to breath normally... #beenlivingalie #birthcertfail — Zack Britton (@zbritton) February 7, 2019

Apparently we’ve been spelling Zach Britton’s name wrong all these years. Baseball fans have known him as Zach since the Orioles drafted him in 2006, but it turns out his name is really Zack. It’s kind of like how Kendrys Morales was erroneously referred to as Kendry in his first five MLB seasons.

As the Associated Press points out, the Orioles wrote down “Zachary G. Britton” when they drafted him. But various government sources (voter registrations, auto registrations and the California Birth Index) identify him as either Zackary Grantantero Britton or Zackary Grant Antero Britton.

I’m glad we got that sorted out.

The best of SI

Around the sports world

The Alliance of American Football, the new pro league kicking off this weekend (or, actually, not kicking off because the rules of the AAF eliminate kickoffs) has a rule that would have avoided the mess we saw in New Orleans a few weeks ago. ... MLB is renaming the disabled list the injured list, because of the implication that disabled people can’t participate in sports. ... Kyler Murray looks less likely to play baseball after reportedly deciding to attend the NFL combine.

Rondo. Buzzer-beater.

Incredibly, Rondo hit a nearly identical shot earlier in the afternoon while messing around on the court with his son.

When Rondo was playing with his son this morning, he hit nearly the same shot, on the same side of the court, as his buzzer beater. pic.twitter.com/l2IhQlmvtJ — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 8, 2019

LeBron had a lot of fun with the All-Star draft

LeBron picks Anthony Davis to his All-Star team "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star Weekend" pic.twitter.com/KBZfFQAxdO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 8, 2019

Here’s the whole draft, if you’re curious

Let the umps have fun, too

Con ustedes: ¡El show del umpire! pic.twitter.com/aWjp6RXaDr — Revista Strikeout (@Rev_Strikeout) January 31, 2019

Belichick was very concerned about the status of the roof

Belichick’s reaction to the roof being open right before kickoff is fantastic (via NFL Mic’d Up) pic.twitter.com/ar4X96Bu1z — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2019

Reminder: Vince Carter is 42

Oh yeah, it was the rim’s fault for sure

Thoughts on these Lightning jerseys?

No arguing these are amazing

Not sports

An Italian man was arrested in Romania for posing as a plastic surgeon. ... A Georgia man is accused of stealing a golf cart, driving it with his pants off and pooping in its owner’s gargage. ... An injured cat found frozen in a Montana snowbank thawed out and is happy and healthy once again. ... A Canadian hacker treated themself to five days of fast food feasts by hacking a woman’s McDonald’s app. ... A Canadian man was not allowed to get an “Assman” vanity plate—even though his name is Assman.

Steve Buscemi finds out about his creepy Jennifer Lawrence video

The deadly race to the South Pole

What happens when the queen dies

A good song

