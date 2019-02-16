Tee Ball Witchcraft

Can you win an ESPY Best Play for a batting cage accomplishment? If so, this kid deserves all the ESPYs and everything else for an outrageous feat of witchcraft.

NFL notes

SI legal analyst Michael McCann breaks down the significance of Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid’s settlement with the NFL ... Le’Veon Bell is ready to return but where? ... AAF players who could be on Week 1 NFL rosters ... On Pardon My Take, Patriots’ linebacker Kyle Van Noy told an amusing story of the Lions not knowing how to use him despite wanting him.

Breaking Bad Movie

I have mixed feelings about the Breaking Bad movie that’s coming to AMC and Netflix. On one hand, what happens to Jesse Pinkman and Saul Goodman? On the other hand, it’s the best show ever...why play with fire? "Will Walter White appear?" odds are at -500 YES.

Bracket Matrix

’Tis the Bracketology season. And each year I’m surprised by how many people have never heard of Bracket Matrix, the only website that compiles dozens -- literally dozens -- of Bracketology projections into one tidy table.

Vacated games

Tristan Jung nailed it with this SI story: Top 10 Vacated Games in College Football History.

Hailey Clauson

[tweet:https://twitter.com/SI_Swimsuit/status/1096786327494897664

It was 2-0 entering the 5th!

The drunkest game of the college baseball season happened on opening day between Illinois State and Belmont. pic.twitter.com/QfXIrbPAP5 — Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) February 16, 2019

You go low, Gundy goes lower

Don’t get into a dance off with Mike Gundy. You have been warned. pic.twitter.com/2tiQx8fUCY — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 15, 2019

It looks like an alien invasion

If this is what the future looks like, we're not complaining pic.twitter.com/cL6eCBzVFW — Mashable (@mashable) February 16, 2019

Odds and Ends

5 former college football coaches who should join Bob Stoops in the XFL ... Ranking college football’s top 50 players for 2019 ... Ranking all 72 dunks that earned a perfect score in NBA Dunk Contest history ... ICYMI in last week’s Hot Clicks: A rat collided with kids on a sled ... Matt Kuchar apologized for his comments and said he’ll pay his replacement caddie the $50,000 that he requestedafter winning the Mayakoba Classic ... Adam Silver revealed a "Jersey of the Future" at the NBA tech summit.

2019 Oscars

On this week’s podcast: Oscars Preview with Pete Blackburn. Predictions, why Bohemian Rhapsody sucked, The Favourite is sensational. And why do bathrooms ignore toilet paper placement? Listen here.

Mesmerizing

Actual slow mo video of curveball spin in the bullpen today. In black and white for effect. pic.twitter.com/RPFvIVh7q4 — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) February 16, 2019

"Difference of Opinion"

Vin Scully casually reports that someone in the stands is on fire during the 1977 NFC Championship game in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/HoCFD5UeNx — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 16, 2019

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.