Robert Kenneth Kraft

There’s a lot to unpack with the Robert Kraft solicitation story: First and foremost, as Michael Rosenberg explains perfectly, this isn’t a laughing matter ... SI legal analyst Michael McCann breaks down his potential defenses and how the NFL might respond ... ICYMI, Adam Schefter dropped a bomb on Friday afternoon, saying Kraft "is not the biggest name involve" in the sting.

Oscars

The 2019 Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (on ABC). Here’s how to watch on TV and online. This Harvard grad predicts winners with near-perfect accuracy. The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners ranked... do you agree?

Jordan Bohannon

Iowa’s junior guard crushed Indiana’s NIT dreams with a three-point barrage. He had five points in the game’s first 39 minutes and 33 seconds. He finished with 17.

There’s a line

And this brewery in Norfolk, Va., might be crossing it with a "magically delicious" beer. The Lucky Charms-tasting beer (called Saturday Morning IPA) is made by tossing "pounds of marshmallows" with tropical fruity hops.

Super 70s Sports

Ricky Cobb is the man behind one of the best Twitter accounts, Super 70s Sports. He chatted with Chris Boghossian of the Chicago Tribune about an account that started as a way "to amuse" himself.

Hannah Ferguson

Fiji is better with Hannah Ferguson! https://t.co/zBqUKQ6Co3 pic.twitter.com/se4jSttIzn — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 22, 2019

Sounds like Michael’s lease offer to Dwight

Not so fast on that $250 million? Sources say the Hurricanes owner can stop funding @TheAAF if he decides the investment is no longer worth it, and the announced deal could be week to week https://t.co/hvmLKAa42H — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) February 22, 2019

This is normal

Yea or nay?

The Toronto Maple Leafs announce the return of the St Pats throwback uniform, will be worn for two games in March. #NHL #Leafs #TMLtalk @adidashockey



Details and lots of pics here: https://t.co/8L8w2EMb2d pic.twitter.com/krHA81TFFg — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 20, 2019

Odds and Ends

I missed this a couple weeks ago: South Korean golfer has the craziest swing ever ... 17 candidates to replace Tim Miles if he’s actually fired ... The worst high-major basketball team of this century ... Jeremy Lin said it "kinda sucks" being the only Asian player in the NBA ... College lacrosse player remains sidelined because they can't find a helmet to fit his enormous head ... The Pac-12 is in shambles (at least in men’s basketball and football).

Dan Hawkins

On this week’s podcast: Dan Hawkins talked about his firing at Colorado, his issues with the hiring and firing process in college football and more.

Highwaymen

Woody and Costner chasing Bonnie and Clyde? Sign. Me. Up.