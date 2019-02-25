Watch: Get Inside the Head of This 4-Year-Old Who Was Mic'd Up for Hockey Practice

This kid might be too cute for the ice.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 25, 2019

Have you ever been watching a young child playing sports and thought to yourself, "What on Earth is this kid thinking?"

Well, you're not alone. And it was that exact line of thinking that led to YouTube vlogger Coach Jeremy to upload a video of his four-year-old son, Mason, participating in hockey practice.

Throughout the video, Mason can be seen rolling around on the ice as he tries to better his balance on the skates between mutterings about going to McDonald's after practice and inquiries regarding where his friends are.

The youngin' is sure to bring a smile to your face. And since it's only Monday, you'll have this video to revisit all week whenever you start to get bored or find yourself in need of a pick me up.

Maybe Coach Jeremy will have to make these clips a regular part of his page. Think NFL Films, but with more talk about Happy Meals instead of the players' love and passion for the game.

