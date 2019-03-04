Traina Thoughts: Snoop Dogg's Commentary on the Lakers Is A Must-Watch

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg is fed up with the Lakers, will sell box seats for $5.

By Jimmy Traina
March 04, 2019

1. Snoop Dogg, perhaps the best sports commentator today, unleashed on the Lakers after their 118-109 loss to the Suns on Saturday. In the extremely NSFW rant filled with very NSFW words, Snoop got right to the point saying, "It's f--king terrible watching my Lakers play." Calvin then demanded the Lakers turn over the roster, saying, "Get LeBron some f--king help because these goofballs ain't gonna do sh-t."

The legendary rapper wasn't done there. He then offered up his Lakers season tickets for $5.

How does this man not have a job on ESPN or FOX or Turner? (Obviously he'd have to clean up the language or just use a bleep button.)

In another twist to this story, Snoop was one of the guests on the debut edition of LeBron's show, The Shop, where he made it very clear he's not into second place.

2. Saturday Night Live had its best episode of the season this weekend. Among the highlights was this sketch, which took on the Robert Kraft scandal.

The best sketch of the night, though, was "Bodega Bathroom."

3. Yes, the NFL Combine remains a terrible thing on all fronts.

4. Despite saying at his introductory press conference that he wants to bring a title back to D.C., Phillies fans are more than all in on Bryce Harper.

5. Gronk said he would take the few weeks after the Super Bowl to think about whether he'd call it a career. He seemed to be thinking hard this weekend. 

View this post on Instagram

was being selfish in my last post. Here we go

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (“Stupodity”) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'll argue with anyone that this is the greatest sports scene in movie in history. 

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Antonio Brown's agent really needs to tell him to stop doing interviews.

