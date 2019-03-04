1. Snoop Dogg, perhaps the best sports commentator today, unleashed on the Lakers after their 118-109 loss to the Suns on Saturday. In the extremely NSFW rant filled with very NSFW words, Snoop got right to the point saying, "It's f--king terrible watching my Lakers play." Calvin then demanded the Lakers turn over the roster, saying, "Get LeBron some f--king help because these goofballs ain't gonna do sh-t."

The legendary rapper wasn't done there. He then offered up his Lakers season tickets for $5.

Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019

How does this man not have a job on ESPN or FOX or Turner? (Obviously he'd have to clean up the language or just use a bleep button.)

In another twist to this story, Snoop was one of the guests on the debut edition of LeBron's show, The Shop, where he made it very clear he's not into second place.

2. Saturday Night Live had its best episode of the season this weekend. Among the highlights was this sketch, which took on the Robert Kraft scandal.

The best sketch of the night, though, was "Bodega Bathroom."

3. Yes, the NFL Combine remains a terrible thing on all fronts.

I have been to a scouting combine or two -- OK, this my 33rd -- and I have now heard an entry to the crazy-question question I've never heard before -- this today from Texas CB Kris Boyd -- “Do I have both of my testicles? And I was like yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) March 3, 2019

4. Despite saying at his introductory press conference that he wants to bring a title back to D.C., Phillies fans are more than all in on Bryce Harper.

According to Fanatics, Bryce Harper broke the record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch for any player in any sport. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) March 3, 2019

5. Gronk said he would take the few weeks after the Super Bowl to think about whether he'd call it a career. He seemed to be thinking hard this weekend.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (“Stupodity”) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'll argue with anyone that this is the greatest sports scene in movie in history.

IN CLOSING: Antonio Brown's agent really needs to tell him to stop doing interviews.