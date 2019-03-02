It might take a while for Bryce Harper to remember he's not in Washington anymore.

Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, was introduced by the organization on Saturday. Harper donned his No. 3 Phillies jersey for the first time as an official member of the club.

But for a moment during the press conference, Harper seemed to slip into his old ways. The 26-year-old star outfielder accidentally said he wanted to "bring a title back to D.C."

Double agent Bryce Harper wants to bring a title back to DC pic.twitter.com/uVycRuVUqX — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) March 2, 2019

Bryce Harper just dropped a “we want to bring a title back to DC” during his introductory press conference after signing with the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/9qdAo6CbyP — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 2, 2019

Six years with the Nationals can be hard to get over. Harper was a six-time All-Star, an NL MVP and an NL Rookie of the Year during his time in Washington. But Philadelphia gave him the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports on Thursday, and there's no question that the team will be looking for Harper to deliver.

For Harper's sake, let's hope reality sets in before the start of the season.