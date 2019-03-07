Traina Thoughts: Intentional Or Not, ESPN Looks Petty For Editing Bill Simmons Out of His Interview With Adam Silver

ESPN cuts Bill Simmons out of his interview with Adam Silver.

By Jimmy Traina
March 07, 2019

1. Tsk, tsk, tsk, ESPN. Is it really necesarry to be this petty? Did you really think you wouldn't be called out for such nonsense?

It seems the World Wide Leader may still has some issues with former employee, Bill Simmons. The man who now runs The Ringer, interviewed NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, last week at a conference. One particular clip, in which Simmons and Silver discuss NBA players being unhappy and Silver putting the blame on social media, got a lot of pick up across the Internet. 

Even ESPN picked it up yesterday. However, when they aired the snippet of video on Get Up, the edited the clip to zoom in so tight on Silver's face that you didn't see Simmons at all. It was like Silver was being interviewed by a ghost and tt looked completely ridiculous as you'll see below.

This piece of chicanery did not get lost on Simmons, who took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

I reached out to ESPN for a comment, but so far have not heard back.

2. Speaking of ESPN, Mark Jackson had harsh words for Rajon Rondo last night when the Lakers guard was seen seating far away from his teammates at the end of the Lakers blowout loss to the Nuggets.

3. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with author, writer and podcast host, Jim Miller. Topics covered with Miller, the man who wrote the book on ESPN, include what ESPN plans to do for its Monday Night Football announce team, how Jason Witten handled his departure from ESPN, Jessica Mendoza's new "conflict of interest," how sports fans will be affected by the changes at Turner Sports/Bleacher Report, an update on Adnan Virk and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes or on Spotify.

4. The Chicago Tribune is very salty that LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list last night.

5. It's hard to have more poise, class and dignity while announcing tragic news as Alex Trebek showed yesterday when he let the world know he has pancreatic cancer.

In honor of Trebek, let's remember the Jeopardy! episode last year when he went savage on contestants who knew absolutely nothing about football.

6. For all the wrestling fans out there, here's a treat. SI's wrestling reporter, Justin Barrasso, is doing a five-part podcast series on iconic WrestleMania moments. Part I just launched and his guest is the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is National Cereal Day. When I saw that, I immediately thought of this Seinfeld scene.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. You can also follow on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Antonio Brown in Oakland will be a beautiful disaster.

