On Saturday morning, Adam Zagoria reported that Buzz Williams to Texas A&M is "done." If Buzz leaves, here are 11 potential candidates to replace him at Virginia Tech. Also, ranking the most desirable jobs of the 2019 carousel.

Last year, St. Cloud State was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament. They lost in the first round to No. 4 Air Force, the lowest-ranked team in the entire tournament. It happened again this year—this time, the Huskies lost to a school called American International, which was making its NCAA Tournament debut.

Mac Graff is the nephew of Dan Monson, current Long Beach State head coach and former Gonzaga (and Minnesota) head coach. Graff isn’t old enough to remember his uncle’s Elite Eight run in 1999, but he is a huge part of the Bulldogs’ program now. You must read this story from Greg Bishop.

J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins expressed interest in wearing Houston Oilers’ throwback uniforms. The Titans owner, who obviously owns the rights to one of the best logos in sports history, is refusing.

He FLEW to catch this ball 😱



(via @NiagaraBASE)pic.twitter.com/UPxFCXFepO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 29, 2019

So, we weren't kidding earlier when we said we saw a man fly at Bobo Field today! Make sure to keep an eye out on SportsCenter for this insane diving catch by @SerranoBenny! #EAGLES #MAACBaseball pic.twitter.com/RxzzQlaRQ4 — Niagara Baseball (@NiagaraBASE) March 29, 2019

When the person in front of you at Target asks if they can write a check pic.twitter.com/JKMrtT57Uh — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 30, 2019

Elite Eight: Vote in the elite eight of The Office character bracket ... Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were not happy with the officiating after Friday’s loss to the Wolves ... New Blue Jays’ manager Charlie Montoyo got a beer bath ... Ranking the 25 best tight ends in NFL history after Gronk’s retirement ... ICYMI: Friday’s Traina Thoughts was a strong one ... 265-yard 5-wood from the fairway bunker? No problem.

On this week’s podcast: Jeff Goodman updated the coaching carousel, talked Chris Beard, the UCLA job and more. And Jesse Newell on Beard, Kansas hoops and more.

The White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Cubs.

