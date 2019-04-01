1. We've reached full amateur hour with these new sportsbooks that have cropped up since the Supreme Court legalized sports betting last May.

It started with a sportsbook offering refunds to people who bet the Bears agains the Eagles in the playoffs, when Chicago lost on a missed double-doink field goal. It continued with the Saints loss to the Vikings in the NFC Championship game when many books offered refunds to New Orleans bettors because of the no call on pass interference.

The shortsighted trend has continued throughout the NCAA Tourmanet. A New Jersey sportsbook offered refunds to bettors who had Purdue +4.5 against Virginia on Saturday. Books offered refunds to UCF backers who lost when a layup rattled out of the hoop against Duke.

Now, I understand the casual or new bettor loves this and most people think it's a great marketing gimmick. As a longtime gambler, I hate it.

For starters, I'd never bet at a book that offers refunds because it makes me think they're not a legit outlet. More importantly, though, the cherry picking of games for refunds is infuriating. The NCAA tourament or NFL playoffs are no more important than any other game in the betting world.

If you have $100 on an NCAA Tournament game and a $100 on a meaingless regular season NBA game in the middle of December, guess what? In the gambling world, their importance is the same. The value of the bet is the same.

So if a team loses on a missed layup in a Tourney game and their bettors get a refund, why shouldn't the bettors of a random NBA game who lose on a missed layup get a refund as well?

I went in-depth on this topic with the Action Network's Darren Rovell on last week's SI Media Podcast and Rovell brought it to his followers today.

There are 14 sportsbooks in New Jersey with a mobile business many of which are offering make good promotions when big game bets are lost. Guess what? Most gamblers don’t want their money back. pic.twitter.com/WhNzXtbrlo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 1, 2019

It was nice to see degenerate gamblers showing so much integerity and realizing it's complete amateur hour with these new sportsbooks.

I'll stick with my offshore book, thank you very much.

2. Rams coach Sean McVay recently pulled of a pretty excellent prank on new Cardinals coach, Kliff Kingsbury. Here's how McVay explained it to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

“We have a mutual friend that I put his name in my phone as Roger Goodell. I had this friend send me a text saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re at dinner with Kingsbury and Mahomes. You know better than this. This is tampering. You’re both losing picks and aI showed Kliff the text. He saw a ghost. I said, ‘You better call [Cardinals GM ] Steve Keim right away.’ He said, ‘I thought I was going to lose the No. 1 overall pick.’"

McVay put an end to the prank quickly. “We couldn’t let it go on too long, but it was pretty good" he told Schefter. "We got him good. I’m pretty proud of that one."

Kingsbury's reaction to the stuent: “‘That’s messed up. I’m getting you back, man.'”

3. Nikola Jokic pulled a John Bender last night and basically dared the ref to give him a second technical.

Nikola Jokic on the ejection: “I was fouled on the play, they’re going to see it...he gave me a technical then I said something back. He said ‘Do you want another one?’ I said ‘I don’t care.’ And he gave me another one.” pic.twitter.com/m4zemzHQIG — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 1, 2019

We need to know of Jokic every saw Breakfast Club.

Or Not Another Teen Movie.

4. Tom Brady joined Twitter today. His first tweet was awful and cringeworthy.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

5. How can you not root for Padres pitcher Chris Paddack when he shows up for his first Major League start like this?

so this is how Chris Paddack arrived to his ML debut #sheriff pic.twitter.com/tGUpgyUTno — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 31, 2019

The look paid off for Paddack, on the mound, too.

Chris Paddack's - @PaddackChris - exciting MLB debut comes to a close.



Here are all 7 of his K's. pic.twitter.com/6T8JvLd0Av — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 31, 2019

6. This is probably not how the WWE wanted to kick off WrestleMania week, but HBO's John Oliver spent 23 minutes last night eviscerating Vince McMahon for not taking care of his wrestlers and not making them employees, who would get health benefits.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The great Marvin Gaye died on this date in 1984. He's still responsible for the greatest national anthem of all time.

IN CLOSING: Can someone please tell the Yankees the baseball season has started?