Michigan State’s new football uniforms are uglier than last year’s offense. And the MLB ran out of ink on their Father’s Day caps.

Gianny Sosa is a senior at Southridge High School in Miami who attempted to pull a prank on his school’s principal. The prank: Randy Orton’s signature RKO. It didn’t work, and Sosa ended up in prison and charged with battery on a school official and interference with an educational institution. Here’s the video of it.

Confession: I don’t watch Game of Thrones, but everyone else on the planet watches Game of Thrones, so here’s a bunch of Game of Thrones stuff before Sunday’s Season 8 premiere: Thrones starting lineups for the NBA playoffs and Champions League ... This algorithm predicts who will die and who will survive ... There’s a Game of Thrones makeup line ... And here’s a 10-minute video recap of the first seven seasons.

The 2019 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, with the First Round, and SI’s Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling dropped this superb breakdown of needs and targets for all 32 teams.

'Upside Down' Lightning Caught On Camera https://t.co/MHcJdVRYRP — Digg Video (@DiggVideo) April 13, 2019

You ever just randomly think about Alabama running a fake field goal right into a 3-4 defense in the national championship game? pic.twitter.com/IccRW61axs — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 13, 2019

ICYMI: A nun threw out an incredible first pitch at the Cardinals’ game ... Ranking all 53 first-round quarterbacks from 2000-2018 ... Staggering numbers on freshmen Final Four scoring in the one-and-done era ... XFL is considering allowing multiple forward passes per play (and they’ll have 44 players on the field for a wild extra-point system) ... Ranking the NBA’s playoff matchups from most to least watchable ... Luke Walton could land another NBA job quickly.

Strong podcast this week: Todd McShay talks Dwayne Haskins vs. Drew Lock (and some teams’ preference for Lock over Haskins) and Jachai Polite’s tumble, and John Fanta with early notes on 2019-20 college basketball season.

We've watched this play 73 times (and counting) and it's still the most ridiculous thing we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/BUFtVTfeUI — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2019

