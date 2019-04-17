1. Jeopardy! is currently being dominated by an absolute savage and it's awesome.

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, has won more than $556,000 so far and is rewriting the show's record book.

Here's how he did Tuesday night:

Last night's James Holzhauer bets on Jeopardy:

R1, Q8: from $5800 to $11600 (after starting with five $1000s in a row)

R2, Q15: from $27,000 to $38,381

R2, Q22: from $46,381 to $63,381

FJ: from $66,181 to $106,181. (Could have gone as high as $109K.)https://t.co/SopTbCIAL4 — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) April 17, 2019

Alex Trebek was left in awe by Holzhauer's aggressiveness.

Vulture recently interviewed Holzhauer and asked him about his strategy and if his background as a gambler has helped him on Jeopardy!.

"Yeah, I definitely think so. My theory is that you need to be betting very aggressively on Daily Doubles and in Final Jeopardy. A lot of people bet big when their backs are against the wall, but people don’t realize … everyone thinks, 'Oh, I want to go into Final Jeopardy with some chance of winning.' But that’s not the best strategy. I bet on sports, and as an example, there comes a time in a football game where a team is down three points with a minute left, so they’re going to try a field goal to tie and go into overtime. But really the best chance of winning is to go all-out for the touchdown. Players need to be playing more aggressively when they get Daily Doubles in 'regulation time,' so to speak. Maybe it’s just the mind-set of football teams doing this, but in my job, I have to bet very large amounts of money from time to time. I know life goes on if you make a big bet and you lose. But if you don’t give yourself the best chance of winning, you’re going to kick yourself tomorrow. I’m used to gambling. To me, these are just points on the scoreboard and not actual dollars. That mindset was very helpful for me."

And people think gambling doesn't pay off...

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews covering recent sports media news. First up, Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss joins the show to talk CBS Masters ratings, LeBron James possibly doing a cameo on Inside the NBA, DAZN vs. ESPN+, ESPN courting Peyton Manning and more.

Then, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post joins the podcast at the 34-minute mark to talk all things Mike Francesa vs. Michael Kay.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

3. It's always nice when a sports franchise does the right thing. The Chargers announced Tuesday that they are going back to the baby uniforms this season.

4. What a day for WWE superstar Roman Regins on Tuesday. The new issue of Sports Illustrated profiled Reigns in this full-page artice.

If the road blocks and set backs in my life can give an individual or family struggling with this or any other disease a little bit of hope...then every struggle was worth it. Thank you @JustinBarrasso for the time and for the thoughtful article. https://t.co/BtvM6U32Nq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 16, 2019

And then he punched his boss in the face after moving from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the WWE's Superstar Shakeup.

5. Astros pitcher Collin McHugh avoided serious injury and gave us the GIF of the MLB season Tuesday night.

6. I'll never get this guy on the SI Media Podcast now.

Positive influence on people’s lives is the greatest (and most powerful) strength one could ever have.

Thank you to @TIME & to my one & only boss - the people. Our connection will always remind me that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

Cheers 🥃~DJ pic.twitter.com/RK5g72Gm2q — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 17, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: You just have to be in awe that this man went from doing this to being on the cover of Time magazine.

