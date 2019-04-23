1. It's been a few days since we last checked in on the man dominating Jeopardy! in a surreal way—professional gambler, James Holzhauer.

The super-aggressive bettor won another $90,812 on Monday’s show, bringing his 13-day total to $942,738.

Amazingly, Holzhauer told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter that despite his 13-game winning streak, he's not really a scholar.

"It's really funny seeing all these media depictions of me as an intellectual because I'm a connoisseur of low culture," Holzhauer said. "I would love it if a category came up like 'WWE Catchphrases' or 'Name That Guitar Solo,' but I'm not holding my breath on that sort of thing."

"WWE catchphrases" would be an AMAZING Jeopardy! category, but I digress.

During the interview with SVP, Holzhauer also dropped a great comparison when asked about the last person to capture the nation's attention while on a significant Jeopardy! run, Ken Jennings.

"It's really an honor to be compared to Ken at all. I think it's interesting because we have such different approaches to the game. To use a sports metaphor, he's a Seattle guy. He's kind of like an Ichiro, best singles hitter of all time. I'm more of a Las Vegas guy, Bryce Harper who's swinging for the fences and he's gonna strike out a lot. Both guys can be very successful with their different way of coming at the game, which is pretty cool."

Jennings, who won $2,520,700 over 74 straight games, weighed in Monday on Holzhauer's wild betting philososphy.

I don’t feel I get enough credit for making small, sensible Jeopardy wagers, which helped the show with its prize budget. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 23, 2019

2. Chris Long's weekly Game of Thrones recap is here and the Eagles defensive end went deep on several characters and plotlines from Episode 2 of Season 8.

LETS TALK ABOUT IT !!!!! Check out my 2nd stab at a @GameOfThrones recap. https://t.co/v03cbShLuX — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 22, 2019

3. I think Carson Palmer wins this battle.

Russell Wilson has gifted his offensive linemen $12,000 in Amazon stock (would be equivalent to about seven shares each). How does that rank? Here’s a list of some of the gifts QB’s gave to their pocket protectors. pic.twitter.com/g9qHLSUxuM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2019

4. Blake Griffin not only had a hell of a game in a losing effort against the Bucks on Monday night, but he also joined the fans in letting the refs know their work was not appreciated.

5. John Cena turns 42 years old Tuesday and he wants everybody to know he works out, and rightfully so.

Turned 42 today. Shot these and realize that by sharing I open the door towards ANY comments you have. But I share these for the message within them. WE ARE THE SUM OF OUR ACTIONS. 42 is usually a forgettable # but it’s special for me......... pic.twitter.com/CpAsDgbGYj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

...I found my passion for fitness by beginning a dedicated workout/nutrition program at (yes this is correct 😳) age 12. This year I celebrate 30 years of chasing the unattainable, and never giving up. 30 years of pushing beyond limits, never giving up.... pic.twitter.com/mUCQszf1zI — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

..30 years of overcoming failures, literally facing the man in the mirror, and knowing that growth will come thru pain and discomfort, and never giving up. Find your passion. The thing you can do for 30 years and hope for 30 more. And chase it. With the “best you” everyday.... pic.twitter.com/s9lkx5KMd4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

..and never give up! No matter what you chase, it is NOT easy, even when you enjoy it! Because we all have good and bad days, embrace the good and fight like hell thru the bad. Never give up. 30 years. Straight. And I’m just getting warmed up! Own Your Everything! pic.twitter.com/4s0CtcpPaD — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

I had the WWE legend on the SI Media Podcast in October and he was kind enough to give me an hour-plus in studio and it was one of the best interviews I've done.

6. Mike Francesa had some major issues at the end of his job Monday and the result was this hilarious meltdown.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we led off today with Jeopardy!, here's one of Saturday Night Live's better spoofs of the game show.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I'm completely sick of the NFL draft already.