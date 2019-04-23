Saving the planet, one anthem at a time

The undisputed best way to hear the national anthem at a sporting event is when it’s sung by all the fans. Usually that happens when there’s some kind of mishap with the microphone, but the A’s did it on purpose last night before last night’s game against the Rangers.

Oakland invited former ace Barry Zito out to the ballpark to lead the crowd in an unplugged rendition of the national anthem in honor of Earth Day. All the video boards and LED screens in the park were also turned off during the anthem, to send a message about conserving energy.

The result was eerily beautiful.

Barry Zito sings the national anthem after asking everyone in the ballpark to join him without microphones or speakers on a night of saving energy celebrating Earth Day w/efforts by ex-A’s and Giants lefty and @EnergyUpgradeCA. pic.twitter.com/qNNf1PkELP — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) April 23, 2019

In addition to dabbling in music in retirement, Zito is also working with an organization called Energy Upgrade California to encourage people to conserve energy.

“I’m a native Californian, and I think California is just the most beautiful place on the planet,” Zito told Athletics Nation. “Energy Upgrade California is an organization that tries to inspire people to be more efficient with energy. My family, we’ve been doing a lot of the little things—switching out our light bulbs for LED bulbs, turning our phones off at night, washing our laundry on cold, turning off and getting off technology, it all adds up. We’re just trying to keep California golden, keep it golden, baby.”

Giannis isn’t fair

I don’t know if Giannis is going to win the MVP award, but there’s no denying that he’s the most unstoppable player in the NBA right now. He was an absolute terror on both ends of the floor Monday night against the Pistons.

I’m not sure whether the block or the acrobatic layup was the better highlight.

He dropped 41 points, his most ever in a playoff game, and the Bucks completed a sweep of the Pistons for Giannis’s first playoff series win.

Alex Ovechkin had a bad night

The Hurricanes beat the Capitals at home Monday night to force a Game 7 in Washington on Wednesday. If the Caps want to win, they’ll have to hope Alex Ovechkin has his head screwed on a little straighter than he did Monday night.

First, he taunted Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton for avoiding a hit.

Then he went ballistic after his game-tying goal was waved off.

Then, with the game out of reach after two empty-net goals, he picked up a slashing penalty in frustration and mockingly applauded the referee, who also ejected him.

Ovi applauds the refs after slashing call, gets ejected. pic.twitter.com/kp1UeGHW7L — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 23, 2019

It doesn’t get more thrilling than a series-clinching overtime winner

Such a scary injury

Video of the Nick Burdi injury pic.twitter.com/GFxnDL3rO7 — zach (@zachleft) April 23, 2019

Remember, there’s no such thing as a pitching prospect.

Bryce Harper got ejected for arguing a call against somebody else

Bryce Harper was just tossed from the game and was not at all happy with the umpiring crew pic.twitter.com/HDkoI36e5D — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2019

Jake Arrieta wasn’t happy with Harper’s antics

Jake Arrieta had some pointed words about Bryce Harper's ejection and the #Phillies' overall effort after Monday night's rain-delayed 5-1 loss to the Mets: pic.twitter.com/GSdyXqHf4S — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 23, 2019

Don’t trade the pick, please

19-year-old Kacey Reynolds of Maysville, Georgia, a lifelong Buccaneers’ fan who is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, will have his wish granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and read off Tampa Bay’s first-round selection Thursday night. 👋 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2019

Magic Johnson quit but people are still getting fined for tweets

NBA has fined Nets owner $35K for this tweet. https://t.co/b8cpOCmO3g — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2019

At least they can get free two-day shipping if they lose it

Yeah, #LAFC might be really good. And their stadium might be beautiful. And the atmosphere might be incredible. And they might have a great coach. But their captain's armband is the same one you can get for $3.99 on Amazon and we can all laugh at them for that.#LAFCvSEA pic.twitter.com/7LR8gQSx5Q — Cameran ⚽🇮🇷 (@camtotheyams) April 22, 2019

I’d take three shots to get out of this thing going backwards

“Sup?”

The flow. The smile. Cole Tucker just stole our hearts. pic.twitter.com/KpHJjsskGH — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 23, 2019

Canine Messi

So this dug doesn’t let ma dad deliver the mail until he’s played football with him, he finally took a video and a canny believe my eyes, the dugs incredible!!!! Someone sign him rapid 😂😂 mad skills! pic.twitter.com/kzXlbPyNv3 — Amy Barbour (@amybarbour_) April 14, 2019

Arkansas’s mascot had a good birthday

Who says I can’t eat my cake and roll in it too? 🤷‍♂️🎂🐗 #BirthdayCake #TuskV pic.twitter.com/OodPu7tqig — TUSK IV (@Tusk_UA) April 22, 2019

Not sports

A woman trying to dislodge a fish bone in her throat ended up swallowing a metal spoon. ... An Iowa man was convicted of plotting to steal a website domain name at gunpoint. ... Some movie theaters are going to be open 24 hours this weekend because of high demand for Avengers: Endgame.

What an earthquake does to a rooftop pool

How to make your own bonsai tree

One last Avengers trailer

A good song

