1. If you were watching ABC's coverage of the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, you may have seen an amusing, yet bizarre moment.

While the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard were breaking down the 11th pick of the draft, their colleague Lee Corso packed up his belonging and said goodbye.

Davis was talking about the Bengals selecting Jonah Williams and caught the 83-year-old Corso planning his departure. "Taking off on us?," Davis asked.

"Yeah, I gotta go," Corso said. "See you guys. I’ll see you guys in the fall."

Corso then voiced his shock over Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins still being on the board and walked right off the set.

If you didn’t think Lee Corso was a boss before, he zipped his belongings up and left the broadcast pic.twitter.com/Z88fnib5Dg — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) April 26, 2019

While saying, "screw this," and leaving your job whenever you feel like it is a huge power move that we all wish we could pull off from time to time, Corso's getaway did not shock ABC/ESPN execs.

I reached out to an ESPN spokesperson who said the network's plan all along was for Corso to only work a portion of the draft. The network expected Corso to only be on air for about 10 picks and this was a unique way for him to exit the show.

2. Since the Disney corporation decided to air the NFL draft on ABC as well as ESPN, that meant Jeopardy! was pre-empted in some markets Thursday night and will be pre-empted in some markets Friday. Obviously, a lot of the nation is caught up in Jeopardy! James's ridiculous winning streak (he won for the 16th straight day Thursday), so people are mad at ABC, ESPN and the NFL and they are tweeting about it.

Not only did I have to watch the Giants royally eff up their 1st pick, but ABC bumped Jeopardy to air the draft? Worst #NFLDraft ever — Scott Sonne (@scottsonne) April 26, 2019

The NFL Draft preempted Jeopardy, and my household is not happy about it. — John Branch (@JohnBranchNYT) April 26, 2019

@_thejeopardyfan Jeopardy is pre-empted tonight in NYC because the ABC Network is covering the NFL draft from 7 PM - 11:30 PM. Wouldn't it make sense to cover this on ESPN? — Bruce Slutsky (@BruceS8852) April 26, 2019

@ABCNetwork ya done messed up tonight and preempted Jeopardy! — Jeff Wall (@JjackW992) April 26, 2019

I can't believe the stupid NFL draft and news made me miss Jeopardy! Don't they know the current champion James Holzhauer is making history worth watching? — feeling disappointed — Linda Kruschke (@LindaLKrus) April 26, 2019

I just found out that @ABCNetwork moved my @Jeopardy to the weekend because of the #Draft. THANK YOU FOR RUINING OUR SCHEDULE!! THE ONLY SHOW WE WATCH IS #Jeopardy not the #Draft on weekdays!! DON'T TOUCH OUR #Jeopardy!! — Mark Young (@airwolf28) April 26, 2019

They preempted Jeopardy for this SHI*! 🤬 — sheri artis (@qsgrama) April 26, 2019

I'm as big of a football fan as any, but delaying Jeopardy to televise the NFL draft.....no. — JECrtis (@JECrtis) April 26, 2019

I’m watching today’s Jeopardy on DVR and a crawl at the bottom said Jeopardy won’t air locally tomorrow because of Draft coverage.



Um, I can follow the draft literally anywhere else, I can’t follow James dominating people just anywhere. James is the best sports story happening. — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) April 26, 2019

I can’t watch @Jeopardy because of the NFL draft?? WHATTT?!?? I am so TIRED of JOCKS I thought I finally got away from them this is UNFAIR — Edrick, Who Smiles at Tweets (@RosencrantzDies) April 26, 2019

3. I guess, as a member of the sports media, I'm supposed to be offended by this Baker Mayfield tweet, but the truth is, I find it very funny.

All these NFL analysts still crack me up... Just bringing guys down and saying what they “can’t do”... When we all know they aren’t even athletic enough to play checkers. Congrats to everybody who got drafted tonight, keep making people proud and proving people wrong! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2019

4. This would be a 100 percent YES.

Daniel Jones looks like the actor they'd cast to play Eli Manning in a movie about Peyton Manning's life. @Giants #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/D81VLvc7mE — Neeface (@_beezneez) April 26, 2019

5. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all of these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

6. Charles Barkley racing Kenny Smith was more exciting than anything that took place during the NFL draft.

CHUCK WENT FOR IT! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3TbdKtwb7e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Whoever handles the official Office YouTube page recently put together a video of all the times Jim looked at the camera.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Wherever he ends up, I will be rooting very hard for Josh Rosen this season.