After months of studying prospects’ tape and reading mock drafts, the 2019 NFL draft is finally here. The first round will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville, and while it’s been rumored that the Cardinals will take former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, the only thing we know for sure is ... that we don’t know what to expect.

We’ll have instant analysis and grades for every pick when Round 1 starts. For now, here’s the current NFL draft order.

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (via Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams