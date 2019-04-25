Quickly
- After months of anticipation, the 2019 NFL draft is finally here. Follow along as we grade every team’s first-round pick.
After months of studying prospects’ tape and reading mock drafts, the 2019 NFL draft is finally here. The first round will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville, and while it’s been rumored that the Cardinals will take former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, the only thing we know for sure is ... that we don’t know what to expect.
We’ll have instant analysis and grades for every pick when Round 1 starts. For now, here’s the current NFL draft order.