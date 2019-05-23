Things had not gone LSU's way over the past 24 hours at the SEC tournament.

On Wednesday night and well into the early hours of Thursday morning, the Tigers dueled Mississippi State for 17 innings—the longest game in SEC tournament history—before losing 6–5. That marathon ended at 4:03 a.m. ET. Less than eight hours later, LSU faced Auburn in an elimination game that started at noon ET.

In the bottom of the ninth of Thursday's contest, LSU was trailing by one and down to its final two outs, when it was handed a miraculous gift by Auburn.

A wild pitch led to not one, but two runs coming across, securing LSU a 4–3 win to stay alive in the tournament. It marked the Tigers' fifth walk-off win of the season.