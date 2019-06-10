1. For some reason, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Crusie to an MMA fight on Twitter on Sunday.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The beautiful thing about this is that we already have a betting line for the matchup via Odds Shark.

Opening odds for a potential MMA match between @justinbieber and @TomCruise:



Bieber -200

Cruise +150 https://t.co/RSlVBlSNZ1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

You have to figure age is a strong factor in Biebs (25) being a heavy favorite over Cruise (56).

Bieber has a height advantage, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-7, while Cruise has a big weight advantage, 170 pounds to 145.

Twitter overwhelmingly thinks Cruise would easily handle Bieber, so there is a potential for some line movement. Hopefully, Cruise accepts the challenge and Conor McGregor keeps his word about hosting the fight and we can see how this plays out.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

I refuse to pay the offensive prices for MMA and boxing matches that are on PPV or streaming services, but if this fight ever went down, all I can say is, take my money!

Here's how Twitter reacted to this big development.

Tom Cruise responds to Bieber's challenge! pic.twitter.com/onr23MUHIf — Saul (@hyperomar) June 10, 2019

This is 100% how a Tom Cruise Vs Justin Bieber fight will go down 😂 pic.twitter.com/TPBym3ZcPz — Joeyyy (@_Joseph590) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise's manager: Justin Bieber challenges you to an MMA-fight.



Tom Cruise: pic.twitter.com/vZd3yD1D2s — Kim (@itsKimThon) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise revealing when he found out about Justin Bieber's fight challenge pic.twitter.com/Y9EqqDnTmF — Tom J (@tomj191) June 10, 2019

I’m not even sure that Bieber could beat Cruise in a dance competition, let alone a fight pic.twitter.com/4iLwqKco5p — Iain (@IMWills) June 10, 2019

2. Everyone is praising Dodgers slugger Max Muncy for his "get the ball out of the ocean quote" regarding Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, but not enough is being made about just how ridiculous Bumgarner's salty reaction was to Muncy's alleged pimping of a home run. It was absolutely nothing. Watch:

Bumgarner vs. The Dodgers tends to get a little heated: pic.twitter.com/WSMPwWEEkX — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 9, 2019

After the game, Bumgarner said, "They want to let everybody be themselves. Let me be myself. I just as soon fight than walk or whatever. Just do your thing, I'll do mine. He just struck a pose and walked further than I liked."

Struck a pose? Walked further than I liked? Muncy didn't even watch the dinger for more than a second. Get a grip on reality, Madison.

Former MLB GM Steve Phillips, who now works for SiriusXM, wasn't buying Bumgarner's lame excuse.

I am so tired of everyone making excuses for Madison Bumgarner. If anyone hits a HR against him somehow it’s an insult. His behavior is completely inappropriate. MadBum got mad at Max Muncy because he took him deep. Muncy didn’t show him up at all. Bumgarner needs to zip it. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) June 9, 2019

3. In a very cool move, the Raptors are turning over Monday's national anthem duties to the fans.

Tonight's Canadian anthem will be sung by the fans. Raptors just leaving it up to the crowd. Really cool.



Monica doing the U.S. anthem. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 10, 2019

4. I can't handle all this Jenna Fischer-John Krasinski feuding over the Stanley Cup. Jim and Pam, don't fight!

The Boston/St. Louis rivalry between @jennafischer and @johnkrasinski dates back their days shooting @theofficenbc.



Jenna has a message for John: "It is MY turn!" #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AS7r2vBKNH — #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 10, 2019

5. Some Padres players had an interesting way to warm up for Sunday's game. They gave a passionate performance of Smash Mouth's "All-Star".

ROCK OUT AND GO! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/UHoDDoD9rS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2019

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features interviews with Action Network Senior Executive Producer Darren Rovell and New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Rovell discusses the blowback he got from spoiling the end of James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak, how many followers he lost, whether he’d do it again and whether Twitter can do a better job handling spoilers in general.

Marchand then joins the podcast to talk about the ramifications of athletes not speaking to the media after a game, NBA Finals ratings, a big behind-the-scenes Monday Night Football move, Sunday Night Baseball’s issues and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Twelve years ago today, June 10, 2007, Tony Soprano was shot and killed in a New Jersey diner.

IN CLOSING: I get not wanting to tip your hand, but the Warriors have made this Kevin Durant "will he play/won't he play" thing such a mess.