Traina Thoughts: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to UFC Fight and We Have a Betting Line

Offshore website releases betting line on potential Justin Bieber-Tom Cruise fight.

By Jimmy Traina
June 10, 2019

1. For some reason, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Crusie to an MMA fight on Twitter on Sunday.

The beautiful thing about this is that we already have a betting line for the matchup via Odds Shark.

You have to figure age is a strong factor in Biebs (25) being a heavy favorite over Cruise (56).

Bieber has a height advantage, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-7, while Cruise has a big weight advantage, 170 pounds to 145.

Twitter overwhelmingly thinks Cruise would easily handle Bieber, so there is a potential for some line movement. Hopefully, Cruise accepts the challenge and Conor McGregor keeps his word about hosting the fight and we can see how this plays out.

I refuse to pay the offensive prices for MMA and boxing matches that are on PPV or streaming services, but if this fight ever went down, all I can say is, take my money!

Here's how Twitter reacted to this big development.

2. Everyone is praising Dodgers slugger Max Muncy for his "get the ball out of the ocean quote" regarding Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, but not enough is being made about just how ridiculous Bumgarner's salty reaction was to Muncy's alleged pimping of a home run. It was absolutely nothing. Watch:

After the game, Bumgarner said, "They want to let everybody be themselves. Let me be myself. I just as soon fight than walk or whatever. Just do your thing, I'll do mine. He just struck a pose and walked further than I liked."

Struck a pose? Walked further than I liked? Muncy didn't even watch the dinger for more than a second. Get a grip on reality, Madison.

Former MLB GM Steve Phillips, who now works for SiriusXM, wasn't buying Bumgarner's lame excuse.

3. In a very cool move, the Raptors are turning over Monday's national anthem duties to the fans.

4. I can't handle all this Jenna Fischer-John Krasinski feuding over the Stanley Cup. Jim and Pam, don't fight!

5. Some Padres players had an interesting way to warm up for Sunday's game. They gave a passionate performance of Smash Mouth's "All-Star".

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features interviews with Action Network Senior Executive Producer Darren Rovell and New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Rovell discusses the blowback he got from spoiling the end of James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak, how many followers he lost, whether he’d do it again and whether Twitter can do a better job handling spoilers in general.

Marchand then joins the podcast to talk about the ramifications of athletes not speaking to the media after a game, NBA Finals ratings, a big behind-the-scenes Monday Night Football move, Sunday Night Baseball’s issues and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Twelve years ago today, June 10, 2007, Tony Soprano was shot and killed in a New Jersey diner.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I get not wanting to tip your hand, but the Warriors have made this Kevin Durant "will he play/won't he play" thing such a mess.

