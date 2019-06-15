Weekend Hot Clicks: You Won't Like Patrick Reed When He's Angry

Getty Images

This weekend's Hot Clicks features Patrick Reed's US Open melt down and O.J. Simpson... joining Twitter?

By Andrew Doughty
June 15, 2019

O.J. Gets Even?

"Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything." I wake up each morning hoping it’s the day that O.J. Simpson joins Twitter. I need his thoughts and opinions on just about everything. My prayers were answered this weekend, and I’m grateful that O.J. finally has a forum to "get even."

Innocent Bystander

When in doubt, it’s the club’s fault. Patrick Reed didn’t enjoy himself at Pebble Beach on Friday. He stayed above the cut line buy only by one stroke after shooting three-over over the final five holes, bogeying the par-5 14th and double-bogeying the par-5 18th. The latter included a chunk, which led to a snapped club. Arguably the best part: His caddie Kessler Karin’s calm reaction. And let’s stop the Bo Jackson comparisons. Bo could’ve snapped that club with his fingers. Reed couldn’t snap a baseball bat with a chainsaw.

No respect for VMI

Scheduling in college football gets more attention than scheduling in every other sport combined. From cupcake weeks and multiple FCS opponents in one season to unbalanced divisional schedules and the eight- vs. nine-game conference schedule debate, the debate fire never stops burning. Here’s some more fuel: The most shameful college football games of 2019.

Road Trips

Before dropping the Ultimate College Football Road Trip later this summer, I couldn’t help myself and created 2019 road trips for the ACC and American.

Barbara Palvin

We don’t deserve these

235 Pitches!

I’m still mad about McCaffrey’s snub

Odds and Ends

Seat Geek dropped cool MLB stadium guides … This is the weakest "hold me back!" ... The Rays are wearing Devil Rays throwback uniforms on Saturday ... Inside the Warriors’ new reality and their uncertain future ... The potential fallout from the Masai Ujiri debacle ... ICYMI: Robert Klemko’s article on Kellen Winslow’s disturbing crime spree ... New trailer for the Avengers video game.

Melora Hardin

Melora Hardin was on last week’s High Motor podcast. Hardin, aka Jan Levinson, talked The Office reboot rumors, her Back to the Future debacle and more.

Hard pass for me

Happy 55th to Helen Hunt

SwimDaily Page

