Friday's Hot Clicks: Kawhi Leonard Has His Banana Boat Moment

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto's resident "Fun Guy" went on the ride of his life after winning the NBA Finals.

By Michael Shapiro
June 28, 2019

Kawhi's living his best life

Kawhi Leonard has more than earned his vacation. The NBA's premier free agent carried Toronto to the first championship in franchise history on June 15, and now, Leonard is enjoying the sunshine in Barbados. Even a robot deserves a vacation now and then.

Leonard had his own Banana Boat moment in Barbados, photographed while riding a large inflatable raft with his girlfriend. Perhaps Leonard isn't as photogenic as LeBron or Dwyane Wade, but every Finals MVP needs some sort of aquatic photo. Maybe Leonard really is a "fun guy" after all.

Cookie time!

We've seen plenty of interesting renditions of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Wrigley Field in Chicago, but I don't remember any of the singers being as furry as Thursday's honoree: Cookie Monster

Sesame Street's most ravenous member took the microphone Thursday and bellowed the song with his gravelly voice. His rendition wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, and Cookie Monster saved the best for last. Instead of shouting "let's get some runs!" at the end of his song, Cookie Monster went back to his time-honored passion, calling to the crowd, "let's get some cookies!"

Gilbert Arenas really does have no chill

NBA players are often hesitant to offer praise for the younger generation, degrading the current game as soft compared to the previous era. And it looks like some of the criticism is really getting to Gilbert Arenas.

The former Wizards star expressed his frustration with Clippers point guard Lou Williams on Thursday, taking a shot at the players of the 1990's.

"I'm starting to hate everyone in the 90s that played basketball, that whole group," Arenas said. "They just think they s--- don't stank. You got Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, they both 6'7", 210 [pounds], they talking about stopping somebody in today's game. Like, 6'7", 210 [pounds] you're a little guard in today's game, you're a little guy."

Good for Arenas for standing up for the players of today. Perhaps Agent Zero played in the wrong era.

Someone needs spell check

Good afternoon, Mike

Is Kawhi staying put?

A good song

Email michael.shapiro@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter.

      Modal message