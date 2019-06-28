Kawhi's living his best life

Kawhi Leonard has more than earned his vacation. The NBA's premier free agent carried Toronto to the first championship in franchise history on June 15, and now, Leonard is enjoying the sunshine in Barbados. Even a robot deserves a vacation now and then.

Leonard had his own Banana Boat moment in Barbados, photographed while riding a large inflatable raft with his girlfriend. Perhaps Leonard isn't as photogenic as LeBron or Dwyane Wade, but every Finals MVP needs some sort of aquatic photo. Maybe Leonard really is a "fun guy" after all.

Kawhi Leonard Takes Talents to Barbados, Rides Floaty Boat With GF https://t.co/UYh8UKHOnZ pic.twitter.com/U4UY53Y2Pv — Nicholas Norman (@nicholasanorman) June 27, 2019

THE BANANA BOAT DOCKS IN MALIBU! pic.twitter.com/haXZSAXWpy — Johnny Pee Tape (@Jonny_Pee_Tape) June 18, 2019

Cookie time!

We've seen plenty of interesting renditions of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Wrigley Field in Chicago, but I don't remember any of the singers being as furry as Thursday's honoree: Cookie Monster

Sesame Street's most ravenous member took the microphone Thursday and bellowed the song with his gravelly voice. His rendition wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, and Cookie Monster saved the best for last. Instead of shouting "let's get some runs!" at the end of his song, Cookie Monster went back to his time-honored passion, calling to the crowd, "let's get some cookies!"

Cookie Monster singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame is everything we've ever wanted. pic.twitter.com/5qFFgY9vKw — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 27, 2019

Gilbert Arenas really does have no chill

NBA players are often hesitant to offer praise for the younger generation, degrading the current game as soft compared to the previous era. And it looks like some of the criticism is really getting to Gilbert Arenas.

The former Wizards star expressed his frustration with Clippers point guard Lou Williams on Thursday, taking a shot at the players of the 1990's.

"I'm starting to hate everyone in the 90s that played basketball, that whole group," Arenas said. "They just think they s--- don't stank. You got Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, they both 6'7", 210 [pounds], they talking about stopping somebody in today's game. Like, 6'7", 210 [pounds] you're a little guard in today's game, you're a little guy."

"I'm starting to hate every player in the 90s because they act like their s**t don't stink."



Gilbert Arenas & Lou Williams on current vs past players. Do you agree with Lou's comments about the "skill level" being higher now than in the 90s? #NoChillPodcast pic.twitter.com/YEUwCOahY5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 27, 2019

Good for Arenas for standing up for the players of today. Perhaps Agent Zero played in the wrong era.

Someone needs spell check

Can't wait to watch Greg Krimbel pitch for the Cubs. https://t.co/PisZES3FKd — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 27, 2019

Good afternoon, Mike

Most of you heard the clip of Mike Francesa exploding after Edwin Diaz blew the game for the #Mets today. Here are the highlights of him watching the entire bottom of the 9th unfold. And yes... it's glorious. 💣 pic.twitter.com/RnnPLQjHYE — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 28, 2019

Is Kawhi staying put?

Kawhi Leonard gets a standing ovation at the Blue Jays game pic.twitter.com/1wzrrUd34i — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) June 21, 2019

