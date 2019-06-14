Kawhi Leonard Proves He's a 'Fun Guy' With Finals Locker Room Celebration

A little champagne seemed to help Kawhi loosen up after the Raptors captured the NBA title on Thursday night.  

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

Maybe Kawhi Leonard is a fun guy after all. The Raptors' Finals MVP let loose during Toronto's postgame celebration on Thursday night, downing champagne after dethroning the Warriors with a 114-110 win in Game 6. 

Leonard showed off his dance moves between his swigs of champagne, revealing some fancy footwork in the process. 

The two-time finals MVP was just one year past the legal drinking age when he won his first championship with the Spurs in 2014. Perhaps Leonard can earn a third trophy with a new franchise in 2019-20 after he enters the free agency pool

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message