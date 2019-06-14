Maybe Kawhi Leonard is a fun guy after all. The Raptors' Finals MVP let loose during Toronto's postgame celebration on Thursday night, downing champagne after dethroning the Warriors with a 114-110 win in Game 6.

Kawhi gets a champagne shower pic.twitter.com/ZV9l2AOMD5 — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 14, 2019

Leonard showed off his dance moves between his swigs of champagne, revealing some fancy footwork in the process.

Kawhi dancing as #WeTheNorth celebrate with champagne in the locker room... 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/IpIVHnNI44 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 14, 2019

The two-time finals MVP was just one year past the legal drinking age when he won his first championship with the Spurs in 2014. Perhaps Leonard can earn a third trophy with a new franchise in 2019-20 after he enters the free agency pool.