1. The greatest sitcom in the history of sitcoms, Seinfeld, made its NBC debut on July 5, 1989. Yes, Friday will mark THIRTY years since the show launched.

As any Seinfeld viewer knows, sports were always a huge part of the show. Yes, there were many great cameos, from Keith Hernandez to Derek Jeter, but sports were also used to anchor great storylines, from Puddy's face paint to Kramer hitting a golf ball into the ocean. Here, in no particular order, are the 15 best uses of sports during Seinfeld's nine-year run.

• "The Boyfriend" starring Keith Hernandez is a top five episode, in my opinion.

• Kramer tells Paul O'Neill that he promised a sick kid that O'Neill would hit two home runs in a game for him.

• George makes the Yankees switch to cotton uniforms.

• George criticizes Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams for taking six games to win the World Series.

• Elaine attends a Yankees game, but refuses to remove her Orioles hat and anarchy ensues.

• Puddy. Devils. Face paint. That's all.

• George gets caught devouring an ice cream sundae at the U.S. Open.

• Frank Costanza has words for George Steinbrenner about the Jay Buhner trade after George "dies."

• Ruth, Gerhrig, DiMaggio, Mantle, Costanza. George gets a job with the Yankees.

• Bette Midler taunts George during a softball game and then gets taken out at home plate.

• Kramer fantasy punches Mickey Mantle in the mouth at fantasy camp.

• "Is that a Titleist?"

• George wants to name his child "Seven" after Mickey Mantle.

• "You tell that son of a bitch, no Yankee is ever coming to Houston!"

• Jerry ends up at the Super Bowl with Newman.

• BONUS SCENE:

A grossly underrated "Seinfeld" scene. pic.twitter.com/FQPHGYlpsh — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 3, 2019

2. The latest SI Media Podcast was just released and my guest this week is Joe Buck. The FOX Sports play-by-play man talked about what the vibe was in London for Yankees-Red Sox, what MLB could do to spice up the All-Star Game, how Jim Nantz's cameo at the U.S. Open came about and what restrictions CBS put on the appearance, what movie made him cry on his flight back to the U.S. from London, why the "Gary Love Tape" is the greatest thing in Howard Stern Show history, whether he believes Brooks Koepka's claim that he's never had a hot beverage and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.​​​​

3. If you didn't see how the Reds beat the Brewers on Tuesday night, check it out now. I loved how Thom Brennaman's voice went from 0 to 100 when Yasiel Puig started to head home.

WILD HORSE KEEP ON RUNNIN' 🐴@REDS WIN IN EXTRAS!!! pic.twitter.com/yW8Jj575KE — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 3, 2019

4. Given Danny Amendola's completely unhinged Instagram post following his breakup with model Olivia Culpo, it's a shame the Lions and Panthers don't play each other this season given this report by the New York Post.

Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo have gone past Instagram flirting https://t.co/SWL3a3B4XC pic.twitter.com/dhhjFJeIf5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2019

5. Other than that, welcome to the club.

Jimmy “no middle name” Butler ||| Welcome to Miami! No you can’t wear number 3 & No you can’t have my locker. @ Guangzhou, China https://t.co/nVLxJUBYF9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 3, 2019

6. I was not a fan of the U.S. celebrating goals while up 8-0 earlier in the World Cup, but anybody annoyed with Alex Morgan for her "sipping tea" celebration is a party pooper with no sense of humor. Morgan deserves an A+ for creativity.

