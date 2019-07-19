Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kid Throws Home Run Back as Disappointed Dad Watches Helplessly

MLB

Kids will be kids. 

By Dan Gartland
July 19, 2019

Nooooo!!!

Catching a visitor’s home run ball puts a fan in a tricky spot. On the one hand, you just secured a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir and you’d like to keep it. On the other hand, every one sitting around you wants you to throw it back.

One kid in Anaheim made the latter choice after an Alex Bregman blast and all his father could do was watch. 

The look on the dad’s face is priceless. He can’t believe what his kid just did after he made a spectacular grab to give him a rare souvenir. And Bregman is one of the good guys! He’s wearing the same shirt as you! It would be slightly more forgiveable if he threw back an Angels homer instead of one from a player you’re actually rooting for. 

Luckily, the kid’s arm wasn’t powerful enough to launch the ball all the way back onto the field and so Angels security was able to reunite him with the ball. That, along with the fact that MLB shared the video, makes the moment that much more memorable. 

More evidence everyone in sports should wear mics all the time

There might not be a more entertaining baseball clip all season than this video of Aaron Boone getting his money’s worth after being ejected. 

Brett Gardner banging on the roof of the dugout would have been the highlight if not for Boone’s slew of memorable quotes. It’s the best manager-umpire conversation caught on a hot mic since “our ass is in the jackpot.”

The best of SI

The British Open was supposed to be a wonderful homecoming for Rory McIlroy, and then he shot 8-over in the first round. ... How the Nationals went from disaster to contention in just two months. ... David Cone stands out as one of the best broadcasters in baseball. ... The best possible 2019 ‘NBA Jam’ duos, ranked.

Around the sports world

A Japanese ultramarathoner got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend after a 135-mile race. I’m shocked he could stand back up. .... The Giants make their rookies take a weird quiz about franchise history. ... NHL star Artemi Panarin is one of the first Russian athletes to speak out publicly against Vladimir Putin. ... A new study says sports fans are less likely to root for one team their whole lives. ... The coach and GM of the Thunder received death threats after trading Paul George away

How many times did he have to practice this?

I hope Zlatan never retires

He also gave an amazing interview to ESPN.

This is amazing

Talk about a mismatch

The Claret Jug is at the end of the rainbow

Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Ned Yost has a post-baseball career lined up

Well that’s embarrassing

Not sports

Elon Musk’s latest idea that will never come to fruition is merging the human brain with a robot. ... Toys 'R' Us is being ressurected. ... Another toxic lake is attracting Instagram influencers, this time in Spain. ... A Nebraska woman wrote a letter to her city’s mayor because she thought a Spider-Man sculpture was a devil worship symbol.

This trailer is scarier than any horror movie

When you don’t want to ruin your expensive suit

Congratulations to the NYPD for finally stopping John Wilkes Booth

Achievement unlocked

Did Tom Cruise actually fly a fighter jet?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message