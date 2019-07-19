Nooooo!!!

Catching a visitor’s home run ball puts a fan in a tricky spot. On the one hand, you just secured a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir and you’d like to keep it. On the other hand, every one sitting around you wants you to throw it back.

One kid in Anaheim made the latter choice after an Alex Bregman blast and all his father could do was watch.

The look on the dad’s face is priceless. He can’t believe what his kid just did after he made a spectacular grab to give him a rare souvenir. And Bregman is one of the good guys! He’s wearing the same shirt as you! It would be slightly more forgiveable if he threw back an Angels homer instead of one from a player you’re actually rooting for.

Luckily, the kid’s arm wasn’t powerful enough to launch the ball all the way back onto the field and so Angels security was able to reunite him with the ball. That, along with the fact that MLB shared the video, makes the moment that much more memorable.

More evidence everyone in sports should wear mics all the time

There might not be a more entertaining baseball clip all season than this video of Aaron Boone getting his money’s worth after being ejected.

Here is the full sequence of the Boone ejection. Hot mics galore. pic.twitter.com/R6Vw0qw0qn — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 18, 2019

Brett Gardner banging on the roof of the dugout would have been the highlight if not for Boone’s slew of memorable quotes. It’s the best manager-umpire conversation caught on a hot mic since “our ass is in the jackpot.”

How many times did he have to practice this?

I hope Zlatan never retires

He also gave an amazing interview to ESPN.

This is amazing

My new favorite artifact in Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/lU8kzaM4kK — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) July 18, 2019

Talk about a mismatch

Enes Kanter really out here in full jersey playing 5-on-5 with young campers haha pic.twitter.com/YN3hdyUDhw — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 17, 2019

The Claret Jug is at the end of the rainbow

Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Ned Yost has a post-baseball career lined up

For your viewing pleasure. Here is Ned schooling me on the moon landing pic.twitter.com/Q5bdJLRduO — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) July 16, 2019

Well that’s embarrassing

When mom buys you the same shirt for the first day of school ...



🤣, @jsimms1119 x @SuttonCourtland #BroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/znKM5WgRm5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 17, 2019

Not sports

Elon Musk’s latest idea that will never come to fruition is merging the human brain with a robot. ... Toys 'R' Us is being ressurected. ... Another toxic lake is attracting Instagram influencers, this time in Spain. ... A Nebraska woman wrote a letter to her city’s mayor because she thought a Spider-Man sculpture was a devil worship symbol.

This trailer is scarier than any horror movie

When you don’t want to ruin your expensive suit

Got off the train in Short Hills and witnessed this “rich person” gem. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B8HD1e9P1o — Ashley Maas (@ashhmaas) July 18, 2019

Congratulations to the NYPD for finally stopping John Wilkes Booth

Today at the scene of a shots fired call our @NYPD67Pct Ceasefire Team sprang into action, their proactive policing resulted in an individual arrested for illegally possessing this 9mm cal firearm. #GreatJob #1LessGun #67Protecting pic.twitter.com/J63eINIPMn — NYPD 67th Precinct (@NYPD67Pct) July 18, 2019

Achievement unlocked

Five guys arrested for fighting at Five Guys restaurant in Floridahttps://t.co/VucBR060S4 pic.twitter.com/FjY1svB7HA — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 18, 2019

Did Tom Cruise actually fly a fighter jet?

A good song

