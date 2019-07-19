1. Mariano ​Rivera will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this Sunday after becoming the first player to get voted in unanimously.

In honor of the occasion, let's remember a moment even some non-Yankees fans can appreciate.

The closer's dominating career ended on Sept. 26, 2013 when then-manager Joe Girardi sent out Rivera's longtime teammates, Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte, to pull him from the game. Rivera couldn't hold it together and ended up breaking down in tears while falling into Pettitte's arms.

What a way to end one of the best careers in baseball history.

2. Jemele Hill has weighed in on the Dan Le Batard/ESPN controversy.

Courageous, accurate commentary by Dan. I’m sure stick-to-sports-Guy/girl is having a meltdown somewhere, but one of the many reasons I left is that I was tired of the pretense Dan discusses here. https://t.co/DbVZZQD0fM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2019

3. Yankees manager Aaron Boone got all the attention Thursday for his hilarious tirade against the homeplate umpire in New York's win against Tampa. But let's not sleep on this savage quote from Dodgers slugger Max Muncy about Phillies closer Héctor Neris.

Max Muncy said Héctor Neris screamed “Fuck you!” toward the Dodgers’ dugout after the last out. “He’s blown about eight saves against us over the last two years,” Muncy said. “I guess he was finally excited he got one.” — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) July 18, 2019

4. I thought the results of this poll would be closer.

Very important question: Better old-school '80s WWF heel? — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 17, 2019

I hope it's more because of the respect that people have for Ted DiBiase than people not appreciating Ravishing Rick Rude enough.​ It can't be denied that DiBiase was part of one of the best angles in WWF history.

5. J.J. Redick wanted to give up Twitter, but NBA free agency sucked him back in. Redick, who left the Sixers to sign with the Pelicans, said the following on the latest J.J. Redick Podcast:

“On June 29, I was talking with my buddy Adam Glessner who works for the Spurs, and he was like, ‘Yo, how are you going to get notifications? How are you going to be up to date on free agency?’ So I was like, I think I should just create a burner account. So I used some random GMail account that I don’t really use, and set up an egg. I followed five people: Woj, Chris Haynes, Ramona, Shams, the news breakers.”​

6. If you're an NFL fan, make sure you listen to the newest SI Media Podcast with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, who went in-depth on the league's broadcasting future, streaming possibilities, Sunday Ticket, Red Zone channel and whether ABC/ESPN would get additional games. We also talked about FOX's new college football pregame show, ratings for the MLB All-Star Game and Women's World Cup, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Eddie Murphy reportedly signing a deal with Netflix to do comedy specials and temperatures nearing 100 degrees on the East Coast this week, this is the perfect video for today.

IN CLOSING: God bless Dan Le Batard.