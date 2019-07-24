1. This is why Steve Kerr is a legend. He calls out stupidity.

And using curse words on Twitter with one letter removed and an asterisk put in its place is textbook stupidity. Everyone knows what word you are using. What exactly are you accomplishing? Nothing. Kerr understands this and has this amusing back-and-forth with his buddy, Bay Area radio host Tom Tolbert.

So Tom, by replacing the ‘u’ with the asterisk, do you feel like you’re being more civil? https://t.co/28FcOusHgA — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 24, 2019

That would have really stung if you had included the ‘i’ and the ‘e.’ But with the asterisks I’m simply able to shrug it off. Thanks Tom! https://t.co/iCtkO8rTVY — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 24, 2019

Great f*cking job by Kerr calling out this bullsh*t!

2. Barry Bonds, the greatest baseball player I've ever seen, turns 55 years old today. For the most part, Bonds has disappeared since retiring from baseball in 2007, and it seems the only time his name pops up these days is when people want to argue about the Hall of Fame. But if you're not someone who has let possible enhancements skew your judgment about just how great Bonds was as player, it's fun to remember the entertainment he provided—good and bad, and, on and off the field.

Here are five examples:

• I might be biased because I was at this game, but Bonds hit the longest home run I've ever seen at Yankee Stadium.

• Bonds had one of the great cameos in the history of Beverly Hills, 90210.

• Bonds was once INTENTIONALLY walked with the bases loaded.

• Keenan Thompson once did a tremendously funny spoof of Bonds on Saturday Night Live.

• While with the Pirates, Bonds did something so bad, it led to manager Jim Leyland giving us one of the greatest rants of all time.

3. On a brand new Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand joins the show to talk about the controversy surrounding ESPN's Dan Le Batard, who blasted his own network and President Donald Trump on a recent show. What was Le Batard's biggest mistake? Why did ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro choose not to suspend Le Batard? What does Le Batard's future at ESPN look like? Should all sports shows have a "no politics talk" policy? We tackled all those questions and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

4. As usual, LeBron celebrated Taco Tuesday last night, but he did so from the set of Space Jam 2.

5. Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra came to bat Tuesday night to "Baby Shark" and he had the whole crowd doing the dance.

You've gotta see Gerardo Parra's Baby Shark intro.



This is WILD. pic.twitter.com/kjmb6vaoUl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2019

6. Dallas Keuchel got taken down by some air while on the mound Tuesday night.

hey keuchel u okay there bud pic.twitter.com/cou4LJnHr7 — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) July 24, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The "Pine Tar" incident happened on this date in 1983.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Tom Coughlin must have LOVED Jalen Ramsey's entrance to training camp today.