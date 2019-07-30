Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: D-Backs Let Two Runs Score By Disrespecting Caleb Smith’s Wheels

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Diamondbacks briefly forgot how to play baseball.

By Dan Gartland
July 30, 2019

The Diamondbacks briefly forgot how to play baseball

The surging Marlins (winners of five of their last six) notched another victory on Monday night, 11–6 over the Diamondbacks. The key was a six-run second inning, which broke open thanks to some truly horrendous defense by Arizona. 

Miami pitcher Caleb Smith laid down a routine sacrifice bunt with runners on the corners and one out, and it somehow turned into two runs for the Marlins. 

The fatal error for the Diamondbacks was pitcher Merrill Kelly chasing Curtis Granderson back to third base, leaving him little time to get the sure out at first. Kelly must have thought he had more time to get Smith, but instead was forced to rush the throw. 

Credit to Smith not only for getting down the line, but then spotting that no one was covering second base. First baseman Christian Walker (because there’s no way the pitcher is going to try to advance, right?) lazily tracked down Kelly’s errant throw. Smith seized the opportunity to make a mad dash for second. Outfielder Tim LoCastro covered second and, even though he used to be a second baseman, couldn’t handle Walker’s throw and make the tag, allowing Smith to go all the way to third. 

Pitchers are athletes, too. They’re just not hitters. 

The best of SI

These are the young American soccer players to watch across Europe this season. ... What can the NBA do to help small-market teams? ... The Yankees have some of the biggest problems to solve before tomorrow’s trade deadline

Around the sports world

A pro surfer was attacked by a shark and decided to go to a beachside bar instead of the hospital. ... These are all the complaints the FCC got about NBC allowing so many F-bombs during the Stanley Cup ceremony. ... Roger Goodell and three game officials are going to have to give depositions under oath about the missed call in the Saints-Rams game

The sound you hear is NFL scouts rubbing their palms

Keep your eye on the coach

Knicks youngster Mitchell Robinson schools a guy in skinny jeans

Where NFL borders are drawn

The map is actually interactive, if you want to click through to the Vivid Seats website

I don’t know whether to focus on young Stroman or his dad’s biceps

This is easy when you can hit an 8-iron 245

The Taiwanese all-star game is a ton of fun

Le’Veon Bell heard your complaints

The big man pulled it off flawlessly

Not sports

What life is like above the Arctic Circle. ... A rare comic book defaced by an angry girlfriend has inexplicably become a hot collector’s item. ... “Old Town Road” is officially the longest-reigning song atop the Billboard Hot 100 at 17 weeks. ... A man was stopped by TSA for bringing back a souvenir from Kuwait—because it was a missile launcher

I don’t get TikTok but I like it

Pelican out of nowhere!

Weird deep-sea squid seen alive for the first time

I’ll share this video every time I see it

A good song

