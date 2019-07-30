The Diamondbacks briefly forgot how to play baseball

The surging Marlins (winners of five of their last six) notched another victory on Monday night, 11–6 over the Diamondbacks. The key was a six-run second inning, which broke open thanks to some truly horrendous defense by Arizona.

Miami pitcher Caleb Smith laid down a routine sacrifice bunt with runners on the corners and one out, and it somehow turned into two runs for the Marlins.

The fatal error for the Diamondbacks was pitcher Merrill Kelly chasing Curtis Granderson back to third base, leaving him little time to get the sure out at first. Kelly must have thought he had more time to get Smith, but instead was forced to rush the throw.

Credit to Smith not only for getting down the line, but then spotting that no one was covering second base. First baseman Christian Walker (because there’s no way the pitcher is going to try to advance, right?) lazily tracked down Kelly’s errant throw. Smith seized the opportunity to make a mad dash for second. Outfielder Tim LoCastro covered second and, even though he used to be a second baseman, couldn’t handle Walker’s throw and make the tag, allowing Smith to go all the way to third.

Pitchers are athletes, too. They’re just not hitters.

The sound you hear is NFL scouts rubbing their palms

Keep your eye on the coach

Knicks youngster Mitchell Robinson schools a guy in skinny jeans

Where NFL borders are drawn

The map is actually interactive, if you want to click through to the Vivid Seats website.

I don’t know whether to focus on young Stroman or his dad’s biceps

as if marcus stroman weren’t cool enough...



he once won a $100 toys r us gift card on nickelodeon’s “figure it out” pic.twitter.com/vdnE71iQOP — mets throwbacks (@metsthrowbacks) July 29, 2019

This is easy when you can hit an 8-iron 245

616-yard par 5.

Just one club.

Which are you choosing?@CudaChamp winner @Collin_Morikawa went with 8-iron. pic.twitter.com/Afryzk3jUA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2019

The Taiwanese all-star game is a ton of fun

Le’Veon Bell heard your complaints

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

The big man pulled it off flawlessly

Dallas Cowboys Joe Looney rolled right into camp, said his pose is for USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/qdLi9ZZKeO — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) July 27, 2019

I don’t get TikTok but I like it

I’ve fallen deep into TikTok and I can’t stop watching this dog in a bow tie crushing its owner in an eating contest pic.twitter.com/ykNOPmB9wu — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 28, 2019

Pelican out of nowhere!

Weird deep-sea squid seen alive for the first time

I’ll share this video every time I see it

A good song

