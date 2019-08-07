Traina Thoughts: So Much Fallout From Our 100 Sports Media People List

Getty Images/ESPN

Who knew a list of 100 sports media names would generate so much controversy?

By Jimmy Traina
August 07, 2019

1. So, Tuesday was a very interesting day.

I thought a few people would have fun with my *COMPLETELY RANDOM* list of 100 Sports Media Names, I thought a few people would tell me it was a waste of time and I thought most people would understand the joke—big mistake on all counts.

I was pleasantly surprised by how many of my sports media colleagues had fun with something that was completely ridiculous and played along with my nonsense.

I was also dismayed by how many people thought it was a serious list where I ranked the top 100 people in sports media and didn't quite get the point of what I wrote.

But I also enjoyed that the entire thing ended up being a source of entertainment for many.

I did feel bad, though, for SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt. The poor guy tried to have a little fun with the whole thing, but it went over the heads of many and his mentions became a disaster.

This was good, though.

Two other things blew me away.

One was the amount of people who actually suggested names that should've been on the list and said the list wasn't good because Person X wasn't on it. I was literally being told over and over that a fake list wasn't good.

The other standout theme was the passion of the Stugotz Army. No other media person had more fans react to the list and they didn't care if it was real or fake.

In closing, this was a truly eye-opening experiment and I will definitely be doing another list of 100 Sports Media People again in the future.

2. A new SI Media Podcast is out today and it features an interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The WWE legend talks about his new interview show Straight Up Steve Austin, which debuts Monday at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network, getting mani/pedis, his love of margaritas, his emotional speech at the Raw reunion show a few weeks ago, the first time he stunned Vince McMahon, his infamous "Austin 3:16" speech and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

3. The Good Morning Football duo of Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager, spoofed everything Wall Street while somehow tying it in with the upcoming NFL season on Tuesday's show and it was brilliant and hysterical.

4. I thought the Hard Knocks debut episode was just blah. I know people thought this season would be a slam dunk because of Jon Gruden and Antonio Brown, but I said all along the Raiders will have a very hard time being nearly as entertaining as the Browns were last season. Two highlights were Gruden's speech about dreams and nightmares and Brown's son asking where Ben Roethlisberger was.

5. Mike Francesa and Giants PR person Pat Hanlon had a feisty Twitter exchange yesterday over the Sports Pope not doing a show from Giants camp this season after blasting GM Dave Gettleman in the past.

6. Gregg Popovich, who is coaching the USA Basketball team, is in midseason form.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot debuts tonight on FOX so this is the perfect time to remember one of the great scenes in the show's history.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: It would be nice if other significant sports figures besides Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich spoke out about the gun problem we have in this country.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message