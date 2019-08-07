1. So, Tuesday was a very interesting day.

I thought a few people would have fun with my *COMPLETELY RANDOM* list of 100 Sports Media Names, I thought a few people would tell me it was a waste of time and I thought most people would understand the joke—big mistake on all counts.

I was pleasantly surprised by how many of my sports media colleagues had fun with something that was completely ridiculous and played along with my nonsense.

Very important list here. https://t.co/f45GSohe3o — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 7, 2019

Thank you @JimmyTraina. It’s an honor just to be...nominated? The real honor is that I was listed even higher than I would have been had you done this random list alphabetically! In chaos there is order. #TacoTuesday https://t.co/34GHPf6qUW — Curt Menefee (@curtmenefee) August 6, 2019

Honored to be on this list of humans. What a thrill to be recognized as a person. https://t.co/ghqgS6yCPw — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 6, 2019

Being number 8 on a list of random personalities feels right to me.

Thank you. https://t.co/Eowm9eAX1E — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) August 6, 2019

I was also dismayed by how many people thought it was a serious list where I ranked the top 100 people in sports media and didn't quite get the point of what I wrote.

I disagree with this list so much that it hurts. The sheer number of nobodies you have in front of Dan Patrick and SVP. Not to mention that you have the guys with the top sports podcast in the world buried in the middle of your list. — Rob Parker (@parallelparker4) August 6, 2019

If there’s no rhyme or reason to the names, no ranking like you say, then why out a number next to a name? Why not just list them? https://t.co/YdmazqPt88 — J.P. Murrieta (@JPtheSportsGuy) August 6, 2019

Sh*t list — realwoj (@realwoj) August 6, 2019

Absolutely horrible, don’t quit your day job — King of the Drewids (@legionofspoons) August 6, 2019

But I also enjoyed that the entire thing ended up being a source of entertainment for many.

The stupid comments you're getting have made your article 10x funnier. — Kyle Morris (@KyleMorrisKC) August 6, 2019

This is like a science experiment. Amazing. — Eric Kohli (@EKohli) August 7, 2019

I came here with the specific intention to see how many people didn’t get this and I was not disappointed. — Mike Berkshire (@berkshmj) August 6, 2019

I did feel bad, though, for SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt. The poor guy tried to have a little fun with the whole thing, but it went over the heads of many and his mentions became a disaster.

It states in article that they are not ranked.. #sensitive — Cesar Montez (@Cesar4975) August 6, 2019

I guess you didnt read this part.

“There is absolutely no rhyme or reason to the list. Nothing is ranked. It's just a list of sports media names. Enjoy.”

LOL Bro you are top 10 todays circus! — Dean Lewis (@DeanLew1970) August 6, 2019

Without reading the comments - I work in the biz so I’ve been trained not to - I’m sure someone has already pointed this out: “There is absolutely no rhyme or reason to the list. Nothing is ranked. It's just a list of sports media names.” — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) August 6, 2019

This was good, though.

Eat my dust, Van Pelt 😂 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 6, 2019

Two other things blew me away.

One was the amount of people who actually suggested names that should've been on the list and said the list wasn't good because Person X wasn't on it. I was literally being told over and over that a fake list wasn't good.

The other standout theme was the passion of the Stugotz Army. No other media person had more fans react to the list and they didn't care if it was real or fake.

Jimmy, I have to admit you're pretty smart.



You know @Stugotz790 is happy to be near the top of any national list, even if the list has no discernible reason to exist.



Heady play. — Dan Le Batard , We Stand with You! (@George_Norrath) August 6, 2019

This is gonna go straight to @Stugotz790 head. Congrats number 4! — Kelly Jay Brockhouse (@KellyJayBrock) August 7, 2019

I feel like @Stugotz790 is the 4th most powerful person in sports media and yet I could also end his entire career with one email and a solid scam. Don’t think I could say that about anyone else on that list. — The Dickums (@TheRealDickums) August 6, 2019

@Stugotz790 should be higher up than number 4. It’s a disgrace. I mean come on! — Brendon Cardinal (@dominicmeoward) August 6, 2019

In closing, this was a truly eye-opening experiment and I will definitely be doing another list of 100 Sports Media People again in the future.

2. A new SI Media Podcast is out today and it features an interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

BAH GAWD IT'S STONE COLD



WWE legend @steveaustinBSR talks the Attitude Era, his new show #StraightUpSteve, getting mani-pedis, margaritas and much more with @JimmyTraina on an all-new episode of the SI Media Podcast: https://t.co/b9atVCSSW8 pic.twitter.com/Iq9GELV4Kf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2019

The WWE legend talks about his new interview show Straight Up Steve Austin, which debuts Monday at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network, getting mani/pedis, his love of margaritas, his emotional speech at the Raw reunion show a few weeks ago, the first time he stunned Vince McMahon, his infamous "Austin 3:16" speech and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

3. The Good Morning Football duo of Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager, spoofed everything Wall Street while somehow tying it in with the upcoming NFL season on Tuesday's show and it was brilliant and hysterical.

This is why @KyleBrandt and @PSchrags are the best and why @gmfb is always great TV. Just look at what these two maniacs did this morning. So damn good. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/H4dp4ozZbQ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 6, 2019

4. I thought the Hard Knocks debut episode was just blah. I know people thought this season would be a slam dunk because of Jon Gruden and Antonio Brown, but I said all along the Raiders will have a very hard time being nearly as entertaining as the Browns were last season. Two highlights were Gruden's speech about dreams and nightmares and Brown's son asking where Ben Roethlisberger was.

Kids... Sometimes you have to explain daddy catches passes from someone else now. 😂❤️ @AB84 #HardKnocks with @Raiders premieres TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET/PT on @HBO! 📺 pic.twitter.com/AryEhpdQ4T — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2019

5. Mike Francesa and Giants PR person Pat Hanlon had a feisty Twitter exchange yesterday over the Sports Pope not doing a show from Giants camp this season after blasting GM Dave Gettleman in the past.

Refresher: “The Giants now act like losers, they have no plan like losers, and the people running the team, in my estimation, are losers. I don’t believe a word Gettleman says. Not a word. He lied to everyone about what he was doing. ... the Giants are an utter embarrassment." https://t.co/IVE8jGmF0F — pat hanlon (@giantspathanlon) August 7, 2019

6. Gregg Popovich, who is coaching the USA Basketball team, is in midseason form.

A testy Gregg Popovich goes full Pop at USA Basketball practice: “Why don’t you ask me how happy I am? Unbelievably happy. God, I’ll be so glad when I don’t have to do this any more. Does anyone else want to give it a shot?” pic.twitter.com/aTHYWpQRgh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 6, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot debuts tonight on FOX so this is the perfect time to remember one of the great scenes in the show's history.

IN CLOSING: It would be nice if other significant sports figures besides Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich spoke out about the gun problem we have in this country.