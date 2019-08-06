1. Everybody loves lists. Sports media people especially love lists. "Top Play-by-Play Announcers." "Most Powerful People in Sports Media." "NFL Broadcast Team Power Rankings." "Best Sports Media Twitter Accounts." "40 under 40." "30 under 30." "20 under 20." We can't get enough.

I'm as guilty as anyone when it comes to clicking on pretty much any list involving sports media and relying on lists involving sports media for Traina Thoughts content, so I'm including myself in everything I'm writing today.

Now, allow me to let you in on some secrets. There are a few reasons we love lists. A big reason is because you guys like to click on lists. In this business, it's well known that list=clicks. And then if you really want to up the ante, you rank that list. People love to lose their minds over rankings, as evidenced by the anarchy on Twitter over the past 24 hours over this:

But here's the bigger reason why sports media people love lists: We all have big egos and enjoy seeing our names out there. And the people who get snubbed love to DM you or shoot you an email to complain about whatever list you put together. Egos. Big egos.

Lastly, and this is the real dirty secret, the main reason we posts these lists that include sports media personalities is that we want them to retweet the list in hopes of getting traffic, likes, new followers and overall—WARNING: Gross online word coming up—engagement.

So, given all these factors and that it's the middle of summer and nothing is going on right now, I've put together a completely random list of 100 sports media personalites. There is absolutely no rhyme or reason to the list. Nothing is ranked. It's just a list of sports media names. Enjoy.

1. Bill Simmons

2. Joe Buck

3. Ramona Shelburne

4. Stugotz

5. Ryan Ruocco

6. Andrew Perloff

7. Taylor Rooks

8. Robert Flores

9. Dave Pasch

10. Tracy Wolfson

11. Curt Menefee

12. Jeff Passan

13. Steve Levy

14. Rachel Nichols

15. Ernie Johnson

16. Joe Tessitore

17. Ryen Russillo

18. Dan Le Batard

19. Dave Meltzer

20. Kyle Brandt

21. Kevin Harlan

22. Mike Florio

23. Jim Nantz

24. Doris Burke

25. Nate Burleson

26. Cassidy Hubbarth

27. Doc Emrick

28. Chris Fowler

29. Verne Lundquist

30. Darren Rovell

31. Dan Wetzel

32. Big Cat

33. Kay Adams

34. Brent Musburger

35. Rich Eisen

36. Pablo Torre

37. John Ourand

38. Arash Markazi

39. Todd Fuhrman

40. Scott Van Pelt

41. James Brown

42. Erin Andrews

43. Michael Wilson

44. Keith Hernandez

45. Kevin Clark

46. Ray Ratto

47. PFT Commenter

48. Katie Nolan

49. Tony Reali

50. Kevin Burkhardt

51. Jay Onrait

52. Tom Verducci

53. Adrian Wojnarowski

54. Peter Schrager

55. Ian Rapoport

56. Mallory Rubin

57. Al Michaels

58. Dick Vitale

59. Adam Schien

60. Chris "Mad Dog Russo

61. Troy Aikman

62. Andrew Marchand

63. Peter Gammons

64. Frank Isola

65. Chris Mortensen

66. Ken Rosenthal

67. Jay Glazer

68. Mike Francesa

69. Charissa Thompson

70. Stewart Mandel

71. Baxter Holmes

72. Bomani Jones

73. Nick Wright

74. Stephen A. Smith

75. Ian Darke

76. Sean McDonough

77. Sage Steele

78. Jason La Canfora

79. Dan Patrick

80. Greg Wyshynski

81. Rece Davis

82. Brian Windhorst

83. Marv Albert

84. Kirk Herbstreit

85. Matthew Berry

86. Tony Kornheiser

87. Gus Johnson

88. Ian Eagle

89. Maria Taylor

90. Jayson Stark

91. Zach Lowe

92. Rob Stone

93. Michael Strahan

94. Tim Kurkjian

95. Andrea Kremer

96. Jay Bilas

97. Bill Raftery

98. Kenny Albert

99. Suzy Kolber

100. Charles Barkley

If you're on the list, please retweet and share.

Now let's see who reaches out to complain that they are not the list.

2. The very popular Ryen Russillo, who made the list above, is leaving ESPN to join The Ringer.

So...the news is out. I’m headed to @ringer

Want to thank @espn for the last 14 years.

I grew up on @SportsCenter and then to be on the actual set, my name on a show...have to remind myself at times how cool that is

Excited to try and limit Celts talk to 30mins w/ @BillSimmons — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) August 6, 2019

Happy to confirm that @ryenarussillo will be working exclusively for @ringer for all multi-media stuff starting in September. Will be a regular on my BS Pod as well. Subscribe to his “Dual Threat” podcast here because there’s going to be a lot of them. https://t.co/rUq0ZfPiw6 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 6, 2019

Russillo appeared on the SI Media Podcast last year to discuss his career and argue about whether Pam Beesly was "evil."

3. We need more postgame interviews like this one from Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who cited a very specific reason for busting out of a slump Monday night.

"Ever since Mercury came out of retrograde I think I'm okay" - Pete Alonso



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bc274Jass0 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 6, 2019

4. Sometimes you don't have to sell a video. You can just play it straight. This is one of those times. Here's Washington State football coach Mike Leach executing a belly flop.

Just another day at the swimming pool with Coach Leach! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/RbF2svqhgl — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) August 6, 2019

5. If you haven't heard the story about actor Robbie Amell trying to redeem himself after a video of his poor throwing technique in the movie The DUFF circulated Monday, you should do so now because it's outstanding.

6. I will be giving away a few of these Yankees T-shirts on Thursday in Traina Thoughts thanks to the nice folks at Diehard Bandwagon. I'll give you guys a couple of extra days to listen to the podcast I did with John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman, because the giveaway will revolve around that.

Need this shirt that Tommy Kahnle is wearing on @MLBNetwork right now. pic.twitter.com/Kj8SAjdJv7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 5, 2019

7. The brand new season of Hard Knocks begins Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The man in charge of the show, Ken Rodgers, joined the latest SI Media Podcast (at the 29-minute mark) to preview what's ahead for viewers as we get an inside look at the Raiders. Rodgers also reveals that the Browns were a strong consideration for back-to-back seasons.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: A new SI Media Podcast drops tomorrow with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. For now, let's remember one of the most famous skits in WWE history.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Tom Brady should be able to do whatever he wants whenever he wants when it comes to his contract and his future with the Patriots.