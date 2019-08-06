Sports media people loves lists so here's a list of sports media people.
1. Everybody loves lists. Sports media people especially love lists. "Top Play-by-Play Announcers." "Most Powerful People in Sports Media." "NFL Broadcast Team Power Rankings." "Best Sports Media Twitter Accounts." "40 under 40." "30 under 30." "20 under 20." We can't get enough.
I'm as guilty as anyone when it comes to clicking on pretty much any list involving sports media and relying on lists involving sports media for Traina Thoughts content, so I'm including myself in everything I'm writing today.
Now, allow me to let you in on some secrets. There are a few reasons we love lists. A big reason is because you guys like to click on lists. In this business, it's well known that list=clicks. And then if you really want to up the ante, you rank that list. People love to lose their minds over rankings, as evidenced by the anarchy on Twitter over the past 24 hours over this:
But here's the bigger reason why sports media people love lists: We all have big egos and enjoy seeing our names out there. And the people who get snubbed love to DM you or shoot you an email to complain about whatever list you put together. Egos. Big egos.
Lastly, and this is the real dirty secret, the main reason we posts these lists that include sports media personalities is that we want them to retweet the list in hopes of getting traffic, likes, new followers and overall—WARNING: Gross online word coming up—engagement.
So, given all these factors and that it's the middle of summer and nothing is going on right now, I've put together a completely random list of 100 sports media personalites. There is absolutely no rhyme or reason to the list. Nothing is ranked. It's just a list of sports media names. Enjoy.
1. Bill Simmons
2. Joe Buck
3. Ramona Shelburne
4. Stugotz
5. Ryan Ruocco
6. Andrew Perloff
7. Taylor Rooks
8. Robert Flores
9. Dave Pasch
10. Tracy Wolfson
11. Curt Menefee
12. Jeff Passan
13. Steve Levy
14. Rachel Nichols
15. Ernie Johnson
16. Joe Tessitore
17. Ryen Russillo
18. Dan Le Batard
19. Dave Meltzer
20. Kyle Brandt
21. Kevin Harlan
22. Mike Florio
23. Jim Nantz
24. Doris Burke
25. Nate Burleson
26. Cassidy Hubbarth
27. Doc Emrick
28. Chris Fowler
29. Verne Lundquist
30. Darren Rovell
31. Dan Wetzel
32. Big Cat
33. Kay Adams
34. Brent Musburger
35. Rich Eisen
36. Pablo Torre
37. John Ourand
38. Arash Markazi
39. Todd Fuhrman
40. Scott Van Pelt
41. James Brown
42. Erin Andrews
43. Michael Wilson
44. Keith Hernandez
45. Kevin Clark
46. Ray Ratto
47. PFT Commenter
48. Katie Nolan
49. Tony Reali
50. Kevin Burkhardt
51. Jay Onrait
52. Tom Verducci
53. Adrian Wojnarowski
54. Peter Schrager
55. Ian Rapoport
56. Mallory Rubin
57. Al Michaels
58. Dick Vitale
59. Adam Schien
60. Chris "Mad Dog Russo
61. Troy Aikman
62. Andrew Marchand
63. Peter Gammons
64. Frank Isola
65. Chris Mortensen
66. Ken Rosenthal
67. Jay Glazer
68. Mike Francesa
69. Charissa Thompson
70. Stewart Mandel
71. Baxter Holmes
72. Bomani Jones
73. Nick Wright
74. Stephen A. Smith
75. Ian Darke
76. Sean McDonough
77. Sage Steele
78. Jason La Canfora
79. Dan Patrick
80. Greg Wyshynski
81. Rece Davis
82. Brian Windhorst
83. Marv Albert
84. Kirk Herbstreit
85. Matthew Berry
86. Tony Kornheiser
87. Gus Johnson
88. Ian Eagle
89. Maria Taylor
90. Jayson Stark
91. Zach Lowe
92. Rob Stone
93. Michael Strahan
94. Tim Kurkjian
95. Andrea Kremer
96. Jay Bilas
97. Bill Raftery
98. Kenny Albert
99. Suzy Kolber
100. Charles Barkley
2. The very popular Ryen Russillo, who made the list above, is leaving ESPN to join The Ringer.
Russillo appeared on the SI Media Podcast last year to discuss his career and argue about whether Pam Beesly was "evil."
3. We need more postgame interviews like this one from Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who cited a very specific reason for busting out of a slump Monday night.
"Ever since Mercury came out of retrograde I think I'm okay" - Pete Alonso— SNY (@SNYtv) August 6, 2019
4. Sometimes you don't have to sell a video. You can just play it straight. This is one of those times. Here's Washington State football coach Mike Leach executing a belly flop.
Just another day at the swimming pool with Coach Leach! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/RbF2svqhgl— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) August 6, 2019
5. If you haven't heard the story about actor Robbie Amell trying to redeem himself after a video of his poor throwing technique in the movie The DUFF circulated Monday, you should do so now because it's outstanding.
6. I will be giving away a few of these Yankees T-shirts on Thursday in Traina Thoughts thanks to the nice folks at Diehard Bandwagon. I'll give you guys a couple of extra days to listen to the podcast I did with John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman, because the giveaway will revolve around that.
Need this shirt that Tommy Kahnle is wearing on @MLBNetwork right now. pic.twitter.com/Kj8SAjdJv7— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 5, 2019
7. The brand new season of Hard Knocks begins Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The man in charge of the show, Ken Rodgers, joined the latest SI Media Podcast (at the 29-minute mark) to preview what's ahead for viewers as we get an inside look at the Raiders. Rodgers also reveals that the Browns were a strong consideration for back-to-back seasons.
You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.
7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: A new SI Media Podcast drops tomorrow with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. For now, let's remember one of the most famous skits in WWE history.
IN CLOSING: Tom Brady should be able to do whatever he wants whenever he wants when it comes to his contract and his future with the Patriots.