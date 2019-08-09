1. The WWE's second-biggest night of the year is just about here. SummerSlam takes place Sunday night in Toronto at a very pivotal time for the company.

Ratings have taken a dip, attendance has been down and there has been fan backlash. Vince McMahon recently took action by putting Paul Heyman in charge of Monday Night Raw and Eric Bischoff in charge of SmackDown Live.

Sunday is big for the compay in and out of the ring. While WWE needs to put on a good show in hopes of making fans happy, the they also need some momentum going into their relationship with FOX Sports.

FOX, which will start airing SmackDown Live on Oct. 6, is all in on the WWE. FS1 will be airing a weekly WWE studio show and you are going to see heavy promotion for SmackDown during Thursday Night Football this season. In fact, the promotion has already started.

All of us at FOX Sports, including Erin Andrews, are so excited for WWE SmackDown to come to FOX two months from today!!! pic.twitter.com/OzET2tWW8M — Jacob Ullman (@jacobu) August 4, 2019

The WWE is coming to Fox in October and it’s getting front and center billing at TCA. pic.twitter.com/XCIQ91vKDs — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 7, 2019

A SummerSlam dud would be a big hit for the WWE, especially coming off the much-hyped Raw Reunion show that left viewers less than satisfied. You can bet that FOX executives will be watching closely as they need the narrative around the current WWE product to improve and improve quickly.

As for the SummerSlam card, it's doesn't seem as strong as you'd expect for one of the WWE's signature event. As of this writing, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan don't even have matches. And judging by the betting odds, via 5Dimes, there aren't many surprises expected. Outside of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, the rest of the card is filled with significant favorites. Here are the odds for each match:

Brock Lesnar -190

Seth Rollins +150

Kofi Kingston -245

Randy Orton +175

Kevin Owens -425

Shane McMahon +305

Bray Wyatt -1500

Finn Balor +700

AJ Styles -265

Richochet +185

Goldberg -1200

Dolph Ziggler +600

Becky Lynch -320

Natalya +240

Bayley -180

Ember Moon +140

Trish Stratus +250

Charlotte Flair -350

Drew Gulak -290

Oney Lorcan +210

2. If you read yesterday's Traina Thoughts about Hulk Hogan's Real American theme song, you will enjoy this follow-up item below.

The very first time @HulkHogan used the Real American theme song was in December 85 in the first of 3 match series against Randy Savage in Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/Yud7AG4uzO — Richard Land (@maskedwrestlers) August 9, 2019

3. While we're on a wrestling theme, make sure you check out this week's SI Media Podcast with the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin. We discussed giving Vince McMahon the Stone Cold Stunner for the first time at Madison Square Garden, how differently fans watch wresting today compared to when Steve was an in-ring competitor, his new interview show, Straight Up Steve Austin, getting mani/pedis, his love of margaritas and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

4. Someone let Jets coach Adam Gase know that exhibition games don't count.

Did Adam Gase just take smelling salts before a preseason game? pic.twitter.com/gVINzrkcjW — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 8, 2019

​

5. There's no clip that sums up preseason football better than this one.

Shawn Hochuli grew up to be just like his dad 😢 pic.twitter.com/e7k7svPBV7 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019

6. One of the best traditions going in the NFL

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would've been Whitney Houston's 56th birthday. Amazingly, it's been seven years since she passed away. If you never heard her isolated vocals on I Wanna Dance With Somebody, be prepared to be wowed.

IN CLOSING: We are blessed. Truly blessed. Bill Walton will call an White Sox-Angels game for NBC Sports Chicago on Aug. 16 with play-by-play man Jason Benetti.