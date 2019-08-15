This could only go well

The Packers are trying something new this year to get fans at Lambeau Field fired up. When the Green Bay defense forces a third down, a foghorn will bellow to get everyone amped. Or at least that’s the idea. The horn has been met with widespread opposition.

Volume UP.....the Packers 3rd Down, Get Loud, Titanic, Rumbling Fart Horn. pic.twitter.com/lj2OO3jX1L — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) August 9, 2019

Aaron Rodgers was asked Wednesday about the horn and suggested a different approach.

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible,” Rodgers told reporters. “Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea.”

Ah yes, because everyone knows Wisconsinites need help getting drunk.

Beer prices at Lambeau are just about on par with the rest of the league. Last year, a 16-ounce cup would run you $8.25, the 12th-cheapest brew in the league and eight cents above the league average of $8.17. On a per-ounce basis, though, Lambeau’s beer was the 15th-most expensive in the NFL at 52 cents per ounce.

But the beer prices aren’t preventing Packers fans from getting too wild. According to a Washington Post study of arrests at NFL games between 2011 and 2015, Green Bay had the seventh-highest average number of arrests per game at 7.2. Just channel that law-breaking energy into cheering on third down and the team can get rid of the stupid horn. Problem solved.

I guess that’s allowed?

Notorious pothead and occasional UFC fighter Nate Diaz decided to puff on a big old blunt during his open workout in Anaheim ahead of UFC 241.

Open workout or open smokeout? @NateDiaz209 just lit up a blunt on stage ahead of #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/5DJeUzL0Pj — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 15, 2019

Diaz said it wasn’t weed, though. It was hemp from his personal line of CBD products.

Magic is at it again

You thought Magic was done posting borderline-nonsensical rankings on Twitter? Think again.

The latest batch Magic shared was somehow stranger than the first. They were only partially alphabetized.

Top 60 music groups: pic.twitter.com/OU9wZUh5n1 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019

Top 60 hip hop artists: pic.twitter.com/NvyQWHFlu0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019

Top 60 female R&B artists: pic.twitter.com/Qyav5N6k7b — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019

My top 60 male R&B artists: pic.twitter.com/1u5Sdn42lB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019

How Yasiel Puig spent his suspension

SI only covered the hottest sports back in the day

Michigan fires back

He got knocked out so hard he retired

It was a good run. Had my first professional fight at 16. I loved every minute of it. It’s took me too long to realize that the dream of my children and family are more important than mine alone. It’s been real guys. I love every single one of y’all who have supported me. Thank u — Johnavan Vistante 🐺 (@islandwolfmma) August 11, 2019

Some organization they’ve got down there in Washington

Worse than sad.



Colt McCoy broke his fibula last yr.



The Redskins admitted it didn’t heal right because they hurried him back, hoping he could start in the playoffs(?).



He’s had 3 surgeries since.



Now?



He still can’t play.



Gruden today: “right now he’s not able to do much.” pic.twitter.com/yc0GCCj9nw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 14, 2019

Another vintage Kyrgios meltdown

BANG, BANG!! 💥💥



Nick Kyrgios absolutely DESTROYED two racquets and the commentators lost it 😂 😂



Watch the Cincinnati Masters live on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/q2d2dTeND3 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

🗣️ "You're a f---ing tool bro!"



🗣️ "One of the craziest matches you're likely to see."



Nick Kyrgios wasn't quite gracious in defeat at the Cincinnati Masters. pic.twitter.com/fR0f3Ji71l — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

This is riveting radio

Mike Francesa wonders how many wins the #Mets will need to get into the playoffs, so he breaks out his pen and paper to do some math. pic.twitter.com/grl1PccT31 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 14, 2019

Kristaps is looking swole

What a town!

Like most New Yorkers, I’m frightened by the gigantic praying mantis on the subway but also relieved that he didn’t yell “It’s showtime!” pic.twitter.com/58sPRZVvfn — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) August 13, 2019

Life high on the hog

This pic of Brutus, one of the Iowa State Fair’s most massive hogs chugging a Bud Light Lime is everything pic.twitter.com/0mzpfYa5Tj — Will🦕Menaker (@willmenaker) August 14, 2019

A very normal face

Looking extremely normal, Mr. Cowell pic.twitter.com/x6TH6U3rnY — Mr. Doo Doo Penis (@boring_as_heck) August 14, 2019

A good song

