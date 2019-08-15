Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers to Slash Beer Prices for Rowdier Fans

As if Wisconsinites need any help getting drunk.  

By Dan Gartland
August 15, 2019

This could only go well

The Packers are trying something new this year to get fans at Lambeau Field fired up. When the Green Bay defense forces a third down, a foghorn will bellow to get everyone amped. Or at least that’s the idea. The horn has been met with widespread opposition

Aaron Rodgers was asked Wednesday about the horn and suggested a different approach. 

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible,” Rodgers told reporters. “Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea.”

Ah yes, because everyone knows Wisconsinites need help getting drunk. 

Beer prices at Lambeau are just about on par with the rest of the league. Last year, a 16-ounce cup would run you $8.25, the 12th-cheapest brew in the league and eight cents above the league average of $8.17. On a per-ounce basis, though, Lambeau’s beer was the 15th-most expensive in the NFL at 52 cents per ounce

But the beer prices aren’t preventing Packers fans from getting too wild. According to a Washington Post study of arrests at NFL games between 2011 and 2015, Green Bay had the seventh-highest average number of arrests per game at 7.2. Just channel that law-breaking energy into cheering on third down and the team can get rid of the stupid horn. Problem solved. 

I guess that’s allowed?

Notorious pothead and occasional UFC fighter Nate Diaz decided to puff on a big old blunt during his open workout in Anaheim ahead of UFC 241. 

Diaz said it wasn’t weed, though. It was hemp from his personal line of CBD products

Magic is at it again

You thought Magic was done posting borderline-nonsensical rankings on Twitter? Think again. 

The latest batch Magic shared was somehow stranger than the first. They were only partially alphabetized. 

The best of SI

People are very skeptical of Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL. ... Four pending MLB free agents whose stock is rising. ... DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package could be illegal under antitrust law

Around the sports world

The coach of a losing Little League World Series team accused his opponent of stealing signs. ... The owner of the Wizards called Barack Obama to ask for advice on how to run the team. ... Video has emerged of Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s scary run-in with police. ... The Puerto Rican bowling team was stripped of a Pan Am Games gold medal for doping. Bowling.

How Yasiel Puig spent his suspension

SI only covered the hottest sports back in the day

Michigan fires back

He got knocked out so hard he retired

Some organization they’ve got down there in Washington

Another vintage Kyrgios meltdown

This is riveting radio

Kristaps is looking swole

Not sports

Coca Cola is rolling out cinnamon and spiced cranberry flavors for the holidays. ... A kid in Pennsylvania dug up a wooly mammoth tooth. ... The Game of Thrones showrunners tried to prank the guy who played Theon with fake scripts. ... Here’s a Captain America Easter egg you may have missed in Avengers: Endgame.

What a town!

Life high on the hog

A very normal face

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

      Modal message