1. If you were on Twitter over the weekend, you know that Bill Walton gave us one of the sports highlights of 2019 when he called Saturday's White Sox-Angels game for NBC Sports Chicago. (God forbid the MLB Network would've simulcast the game to the entire country. Why should we all be treated to something that would be fun and generated excitement for the sport, but I disgress.)

My colleague, Michael Shapiro, came through with a full recap of Walton's surreal evening in a baseball booth. My two favorite moments were Walton going nuts over a routine fly ball and Walton being blown away by a bunt base hit.

Anyone who follows college basketball was not surprised by Walton's highly entertaining performance on Saturday. The man is nothing but positive energy 24/7. This was also made clear during his appearance in January on the SI MEDIA PODCAST.

While Walton deserved every single bit of praise he got for making a random White Sox-Angels game extremely fun, full credit should also go to play-by-play man, Jason Benetti.

Not every broadcaster would be willing to put their own ego aside in order for a guest analyst to come in and shine. Benetti did just that. He also deserves accolades for being a perfect straight man for Walton.

When you have a guy like Bill Walton, who is totally unfiltered and out there, you let him go. You let him do his thing. You don't try to mock him or hinder him from saying whatever he wants to say. You play it straight and you help set him up. Benetti did that beautifully.

When Walton wanted a triple play even though there was already one out, Benetti didn't rip him. He just explained the situation at hand.

When Walton talked about not needing help to get high, Benetti just dropped a simple, "Well, that's true."

Bill Walton: “I don’t need any direction to get high.” pic.twitter.com/ud9Y6S5Y1S — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

So thank you to Bill Walton for a memorable game and thank you to Jason Benetti for playing a vital role in the enjoyable night.

2. To no one's surprise, The Rock even gets married in a cool way. Kept it a secret, did it in Hawaii, sends out great pics on Instagram. Congrats to the bride and groom.

3. *BREAKING NEWS*: Bill Belichick made a funny today.

📹 Bill Belichick is sad that it's not injury report season yet #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/sKHz8G9nzt — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 19, 2019

4. Alex Rodriguez made some statement during Sunday Night Baseball about the problems with eSports.

tonight while casting baseball @AROD said dumb things



"this is the first generation of kids that will not outlive their parents. to think there's more kids today playing esports than physical sports...kids today too many times decide to sit inside and play video games" @bkoo pic.twitter.com/Lp1aKA5jys — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 19, 2019

Yes, this is the same Alex Rodriguez who did an interview with SI.com in 2017 to promote the fact that he's AN INVESTOR IN AN ESPORTS COMPANY.

5. The Yankees have shunned fun for many years, but this season has been different. The "Savages" are now embraching #LetBrettBang and #BangGang on Twitter in honor of veteran outfielder Brett Gardner, who now bangs his bat on the dugout roof when he's mad at umpires.

Imagine not loving Brett Gardner. pic.twitter.com/s0o9l7isi3 — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) August 18, 2019

Just incredible reaction to Brett Gardner slamming the bar against the top of the dugout #YankeesTwitter pic.twitter.com/j4JnFrNTPM — Dylan NATIONALIZE MOVIEPASS H-F (@dylan_hf) August 17, 2019

In case you were wondering what Brett Gardner has done to the top of the #Yankees dugout ... #LetBrettBang pic.twitter.com/CO9QO60uDh — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 18, 2019

And now Aaron Judge is imitating Gardner whenever he gets on base.

Aaron Judge stands with Brett Gardner. pic.twitter.com/Ss8qNBP3Tj — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) August 18, 2019

What a time to be a Yankees fan!

6. Ed Werder, Dan Le Batard, ESPN/Politics, The Ringer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show & Eddie Murphy were all discussed on the latest SI Media Podcast wtih author, writer, reporter, James Andrew Miller. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: One of the greatest rock songs was released on this date 39 years ago.

Aug 19, 1980: AC/DC released "You Shook Me All Night Long" as the 1st single from Back in Black. #80s pic.twitter.com/JnNtuYBFIu — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) August 19, 2019

Here's AC/DC performing a stripped-down version of You Shook Me All Night Long on the Howard Stern Show in 1997.

