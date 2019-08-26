It’s never too late

Despite living just six miles from their home stadium, 99-year-old Pirates fan Catherine Kyle had never seen her favorite team play live. That is, until Saturday, when her family surprised her with a trip to the ballpark for her upcoming birthday.

Nearly Kyle’s entire family (16 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren) went out to Saturday night’s game against the Reds at PNC Park.

“I was really surprised,” Kyle told CNN. “They like to surprise me.”

The surprise also included an autographed baseball from Francisco Cervelli, Kyle’s favorite Pirate (who unfortunately was released earlier in the week).

“This was a collective effort between many of her grandkids and great-grandkids, and I just feel lucky to be a part of it,” grandchild Erin Kozy told local CBS affiliate KDKA. “But they really made this come together. It was a lot of moving parts.”

But all their planning couldn’t have guaranteed the best part: the Pirates crushed the Reds 14–0.

Aaron Judge is a man of his word

Here’s a clip of Aaron Judge’s interaction with an elderly fan before the Yankees’ game against the Dodgers last night.

And here’s what Judge did in his second at-bat of the night.

The man, we later learned, was the father of Yankees catching coach Jason Brown, John.

“I’ve seen [John Brown] all over the place, and I missed seeing him when we played in Anaheim this year, so I went over there and just said hello to him and said I’d get one for him, and I was able to do that today,” Judge told reporters after the game. “Wind was blowing out, though, so that helped.”

We’re losing the most entertaining mic’d-up player in the NFL

Sideline reporters down under need to wise up

Who says you need to see the ball to catch it?

Throwbacks are very in this season

Watch your mouth

Maybe you shouldn’t have hit it the way you wanted

This is a really cool view

Absolute banger

Big man has a sweet stroke!

Never gonna...

Not sports

An American astronaut is the first person to be accused of committing a crime in space. ... A famous Mahattan jewelry store got robbed in broad daylight. ... A South Carolina coroner confirmed that Dairy Queen’s hamburgers are not made with human meat.

The Breaking Bad movie has a release date

Disney is bringing a new Star Wars movie to its streaming service

Now they’re doing Fyre Fest-inspired fiction?

A good song

