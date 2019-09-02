That’s not the way this works

Don’t expect Alex Rodriguez to land a job in any analytics-oriented MLB front office any time soon, not after the astonishingly asinine theory about baseball he shared during last night’s Phillies-Mets game.

With the Phillies leading 2–1 in the seventh, Adam Haseley led off the inning with a double. Jay Bruce came in to pinch hit for the pitcher, and that’s when A-Rod started playing manager. He argued that Bruce should lay down a sacrifice bunt to allow Haseley to advance to third, a move he thought would increase Philadelphia’s chances of extending the lead.

This is already a momunmentally stupid idea—Bruce only has three sacrifice bunts in his career, and if you wanted to bunt you’d do it with the pitcher instead of burning a bench bat—but it was what he said after that was really the icing on the cake.

As noted by @WayTooCrisp, this is A-Rod saying one of the dumbest things ever stated by a baseball analyst—and it's on the marquee national baseball broadcast pic.twitter.com/b7dKQU9NZX — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 2, 2019

“You always want even leads, versus odd leads,” Rodriguez said. “Why? The solo home run doesn’t tie it and the grand slam does not beat you.”

There’s something to be said about the one-run lead feeling especially precarious in an era of increased home runs, but I don’t think that’s what A-Rod is saying here. The way he phrases it makes it sound like he believes a three-run lead is less desirable than a two-run lead. I really don’t think that’s what he means, but that’s the way it comes across.

Even if he’s saying that the best strategy is to increase your one-run lead to two runs so a solo homer doesn’t tie the game and your three-run lead to four runs so a grand slam doesn’t beat you, that’s still idiotic. It boils down to “it’s good to score more runs.” (And bunting isn’t the best way to do that.)

It also ignores the fact that there are ways other than the homer to score runs and that you’re capable of scoring runs two or three at a time. That’s why I like to say you always want odd leads, versus even leads. Why? The two-run double doesn’t tie the game and the bases-clearing triple doesn’t beat you.

What a moment for Carlos Carrasco

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco made his first appearance yesterday following his leukemia diagnosis, pitching one inning in relief. He was treated to a standing ovation from both teams.

This has never been a one man fight.



We fight together.#CookieStrong pic.twitter.com/IyVYVRzSkq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 1, 2019

All class in Tampa Bay. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XIOpMPKukZ — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 1, 2019

Tony Hawk has never been so relateable

Tony Hawk put out a call on Twitter this weekend looking for someone in Southern California who owned a copy of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game.

Anybody out there in 760 have a copy of THPS1 for original PlayStation? Totally serious. Just checked my archives and I have every sequel but not the OG version. Ironic? Anyway, I’ll give you a skateboard if I can borrow it for the weekend. For reals. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 30, 2019

Why did he want it? So that he could fire up his PS1 and play as himself on the game’s 20 anniversary.

THPS was released 20 years ago today. It was an unexpected phenomenon and brought a new audience to the skateboarding world. My friends at @THPSfilm are finishing a documentary about the series https://t.co/zpUC6WSQGr

Meanwhile, here I am this morning skating the warehouse ➡️➡️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/9eCEvgxzod — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 31, 2019

The best of SI

Justin Verlander joined some pretty impressive company with his third career no-hitter. ... Why the Texans’ flurry of trades is actually a bad thing. ... Ross Dellenger has a new weekly college football wrap-up called “The Rundown.”

Around the sports world

Nevada’s kicker nailed a 56-yard game-winner and was given a full scholarship in the locker room after the game. ... Wyoming coach Craig Bohl got a $100,000 bonus for beating Mizzou. ... LeBron is trying to trademark “Taco Tuesday.” ... Everyone is praising Naomi Osaka for how she treated teenage phenom Coco Gauff after beating her at the U.S. Open. ... Melvin Gordon had to pay to change his jersey number and now may never wear that new number.

Third career no-hitter for Justin Verlander

I bet this guy wishes it was still summer

Lehigh showed the punter no mercy 😳 pic.twitter.com/SEawE2nUgZ — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2019

🚂 Davis Maxie was the engineer on this locomotive! He absolutely steamrolled the punter. #PLTop3 nominee!



Thanks to @LehighSports for the field level look at this leveling! @PatriotLeagueFB @Stadium @NCAA_FCS pic.twitter.com/Mo263Q2su8 — Patriot League Network | PatriotLeague.tv (@PatriotLeagueTV) September 1, 2019

Joe West nearly crushed him

When a bee lands on me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vbltqlsdxS — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) September 2, 2019

College football is such a bizarre sport

Here's Hugh Freeze coaching from his hospital bed pic.twitter.com/SSURR2KErM — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 31, 2019

CFL kickers have more fun

Drive the field, win the game, down a Pilsner in Pil Country!! And that’s the bottom line cuz Stone Cold @brettlauther said so!! pic.twitter.com/uLUE850PNZ — Chris English (@ChrisEnglish33) September 1, 2019

Mets prospect Sam Haggerty finds out he’s going to the majors

When you get THE call. pic.twitter.com/d9QdmA2oEM — New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2019

Packed house in Charlotte

Great Moments In College Football Establishing Shot History pic.twitter.com/w5R7e0s7nY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 2, 2019

A plague descending upon Tennessee’s QB should have been a sign

This is what Appalachian quarterbacks use instead of radio headsets. Coach hollers a play at the bug and the bug sings it in the huddle real loud and proud. QB plays fiddle pic.twitter.com/ahW2yo3jl2 — Sharks with rabies (@thejasonkirk) August 31, 2019

That’s a good place to start

Never played fantasy football before. Draft in 5 minutes. These are my notes. pic.twitter.com/ndrPiQiVwh — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 1, 2019

We’ve got mascots getting penalties now

"Unsportsmanlike conduct, Jackson State mascot for coming onto the field."



This actually happened 😅 pic.twitter.com/jjBL12XCg3 — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2019

JJ needs Adam Schefter push alerts

Kid on the golf course just broke news to me about my own team. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2019

The second one is better than the first

Oh my god the play of the day in sports came from the Russian Premier League pic.twitter.com/yAfzSpKSoB — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) August 31, 2019

Like a video game

Oh what a goal from Vellios που θα ελεγαν και οι Αγγλοι...



Το γκολ της χρονιας απο τον Βελλιο...#vellios #atromitos pic.twitter.com/iSLcWSPLDG — Antonis Saoulis (@AntSaoul) September 1, 2019

Not sports

Comedian Kevin Hart was seriously injured in a scary car wreck. ... Australian authorities are investigating a video of a man seen fishing while suspended from a drone. ... The queen of England pranked some American tourists by claiming to be just another woman. ... Bear Grylls got stung by a bee and it totally messed up his face.

Another trailer for the new Terminator movie

A whole meal cooked with just a blender

A good song

