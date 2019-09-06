Just like wiffle ball in the back yard

Marlins rookie Brian Moran took a long, strange trip to the major leagues. He was drafted in 2009 in the seventh round by the Mariners and bounced from team to team—the Blue Jays, the Angels, the Indians, the Bridgeport Bluefish, the Braves, the Orioles, back to the Bluefish, the Dodgers and the Rockies—before signing with the Marlins after the end of last season.

Ten years and one Tommy John surgery later, Miami promoted him to the big leagues on Tuesday in an incredibly emotional moment for the 30-year-old. He had family in the stands in Pittsburgh last night to watch his debut—and, as it turns out, in the opposite dugout. Moran’s younger brother, Colin, plays third base for the Pirates.

Brian entered the game in the fourth and it just so happened the man due up second in the inning was Colin. It was the first time two brothers faced off in a batter-pitchup matchup during an MLB debut. Colin worked a good at-bat but Brian came out on top, catching his younger brother looking at a slider at the knees for strike three. The older Moran said it was “pretty special.”

“I was a little more nervous than I thought I’d be when I saw him step in the box,” Brian said after the game. “I fell behind in the count, and then once I got to 3-2, I felt like if I could drop a slider in, I felt I could get him. It was also risky, because if I missed with it, I would have looked like I didn’t want any part of him. It was a high-risk, high-reward situation.”

Colin may have had the better MLB career—this is his fourth season in the bigs, and his second as Pittsburgh’s starting third baseman—but he gives the credit to his older brother.

“Anything he did, I was going to do,” Colin told MLB.com. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the example that he set, so it’s pretty cool.”

This play will definitely not be topped

The best play on the gridiron last night came in D-II action between Minnesota-Duluth and Minot State, and it wasn’t even close. While the Bears-Packers game was a total dud, this play from the Bulldogs-Beavers game is a strong possibility to be the most exciting college football play of the season.

THIS IS THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/VKtk76beko — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 6, 2019

That’s Minot State freshman Cory Carignan housing the most improbable kick return of the year. He looks like peak Reggie Bush, but I think the Minnesota-Duluth coach will have his special teams unit doing tackling drills until midnight.

The best of SI

The Packers and Bears kicked off the NFL’s 100th season by playing football as ugly as a century ago. ... The Raiders just can’t escape drama after the latest Antonio Brown incident. ... How Dabo Swinney built his Clemson program around Christianity.

Around the sports world

Packers corner Tramon Williams buried Mitchell Trubisky with a brutal quote after the QB’s dismal performance. ... The ref in last night’s NFL opener paid tribute to a longtime official with a unique “first down” call. ... The guy who discovered Chris Jericho’s missing AEW world title belt found it in the middle of the road and got a $200 reward.

Gunned down at the plate to end the game

They’re only missing cigars

The Boca Raton community center production of Newsies leaves a lot to be desired pic.twitter.com/5s61FpVrV8 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 6, 2019

Vladdy has moves

You can't tag what you can't touch 😉 pic.twitter.com/GwbAiyH57X — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2019

The Bears’ hype video is 100 times more exciting than the game last night

NBA players keep finding out they were traded on Twitter

I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

The guy from Modern Family plays Andy Reid’s brother

Very cool for Thailand

That moment when you qualify for your first World Cup ever. Congratulations, @ThailandCricket! 🙌pic.twitter.com/qm9ytHZ3fa — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 5, 2019

They even love Pop on the other side of the world

Not sports

Quentin Tarantino is making a miniseries based on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ... Nicki Minaj says she’s retiring from making music. ... Yes, you can buy a gamer chair for $14,000. ... DNA tests suggest that the Loch Ness Monster is just a giant eel.

This guy has better hands than anyone in the NFL

A single bean

Hi @HeinzUK. I enjoy "bean juice" as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean. pic.twitter.com/EgNDiK8mGt — Cllr Steve Smith (@SteveSmith98) September 3, 2019

Don’t click on this if you don’t want to see a bunch of dead rats

You deserve it

WOW! Someone drove their Jeep onto Myrtle Beach to check out the storm and it got stuck. | For more on Hurricane Dorian >>> https://t.co/a7p0y3EuC5 pic.twitter.com/Jt634O13co — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 5, 2019

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.