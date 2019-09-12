Were we watching the same movie?

Dwight Howard may want to fire up Netflix and watch Avengers: Infinity War again, because I don’t think he grasped what was going on in the movie.

Howard recently took sports reporter Graham Bensinger on a tour of his 15-acre estate northeast of Atlanta. He says he likes to go there to meditate and hug trees. He also shows off his collection of cars—a motorcycle Howard says he took up to speeds of 170 mph, a Hummer-type vehicle his son calls a monster truck and a purple Rolls Royce.

As for the color choice, Howard explains it was “because of Thanos.”

“He’s my favorite character,” Howard continues. “He was able to understand that, in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions. And that’s hardest thing that we all we face.”

Thanos’s mission, to be clear, is eliminating half of all life in the universe. He’s a genocidal intergalactic warlord. Among the emotions he has to get rid of is love for his daughter, who he throws off of a cliff at the urging of an undead Nazi in order to move one step closer to his goal. This is not the guy you’re supposed to be rooting for in the movie!

But you have to consider Howard’s particular circumstances. The only way he can be an above average NBA player again is if half of all life magically disappears.

The best of SI

The Dodgers have won seven division titles in row, but is this the year that they finally win it all? ... I interviewed a British guy who’s blowing his life savings on a 162-game baseball roadtrip this season. ... Here’s who to bet on in Week 3 of college football.

Around the sports world

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is passionate about photography and spent the past two years documenting life at a Brooklyn firehouse. ... The Browns tried to ban a fan for throwing beer on a Titans player and apparently punished the wrong guy. ... Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar’s homer last night set a new record for total home runs in a baseball season with 6,106. ... Justify, the horse that won the 2018 Triple Crown, reportedly failed a drug test before the Kentucky Derby and had it covered it.

Good on Pete Alonso

MLB rejected Pete Alonso’s idea to commemorate 9/11 with first responder hats. He didn’t wait for MLB’s approval when he ordered patriotic cleats for the team: pic.twitter.com/2xJvNaazUV — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) September 12, 2019

Pete Alonso custom-ordered cleats for his Mets teammates to commemorate 9/11 🇺🇸



(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/0IKYQqezo0 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 12, 2019

Chris Martin had a rare immaculate inning

The catch is sensational but the behind-the-back toss is better

Catches don’t get more sensational than this👇(wait for slo-mo) pic.twitter.com/UPS6PHVxFC — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) September 11, 2019

How was this guy not always the starter?

I done wrastled with a alligator. Tussled with a whale... #BadDude pic.twitter.com/8eKp2ZdOVt — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) July 9, 2019

THE trademark request was denied

JUST IN: The US Patent & Trademark Office has issued an initial decision on Ohio State's attempt to trademark the word "THE." They have refused the application. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2019

Yes, they do it by hand

School is now in session:



The Art of Painting on the Ice 🎨 pic.twitter.com/bBE2iX5rLF — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 11, 2019

Vegas will have amazing bathrooms

Andy Reid on the nostalgia of going to Oakland for perhaps the last time: "The bathrooms flooded last year, won't miss that." — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 11, 2019

You have to adore Kevin Love

Surprise, Rory!

"I've got goosebumps."



No one better to surprise @McIlroyRory with the Jack Nicklaus Award than @JackNicklaus himself. 🙌#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/cK28uMu8WY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 11, 2019

I don’t get what this has to do with the St. Louis Blues

Everyone please stop following @MartinBrodeur he’s reached the right number. pic.twitter.com/1MGQIh0obh — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) September 11, 2019

Not sports

A French man died of a heart attack during sex and his employer was found liable because it happened on a business trip. ... Crazy scenes in rural Canada, where a tractor trailer crashed and landed on top of a house. ... Cops were forced to monitor a Scottish Ikea because of a Facebook event promoting a massive game of hide and seek. ... Here’s how they made all the gross sound effects in Midsommar.

No joke, those are all bugs

This is not rain being observed by the radars across IN/OH/PA today. Care to take a guess as to what is traversing the region? pic.twitter.com/yRbgPfHBuN — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 10, 2019

RIP to the guy who had one of the best tweets ever

The first billion is a helluva lot harder RT @Drake: The first million is the hardest. — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) May 31, 2012

A good song

