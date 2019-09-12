Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Dwight Howard Bought a Purple Car Because He Admires Thanos

Ferndando Medina/NBA/Getty Images | Marvel Studios

Yes, Thanos. The literal supervillain. 

By Dan Gartland
September 12, 2019

Were we watching the same movie?

Dwight Howard may want to fire up Netflix and watch Avengers: Infinity War again, because I don’t think he grasped what was going on in the movie. 

Howard recently took sports reporter Graham Bensinger on a tour of his 15-acre estate northeast of Atlanta. He says he likes to go there to meditate and hug trees. He also shows off his collection of cars—a motorcycle Howard says he took up to speeds of 170 mph, a Hummer-type vehicle his son calls a monster truck and a purple Rolls Royce. 

As for the color choice, Howard explains it was “because of Thanos.”

“He’s my favorite character,” Howard continues. “He was able to understand that, in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions. And that’s hardest thing that we all we face.”

Thanos’s mission, to be clear, is eliminating half of all life in the universe. He’s a genocidal intergalactic warlord. Among the emotions he has to get rid of is love for his daughter, who he throws off of a cliff at the urging of an undead Nazi in order to move one step closer to his goal. This is not the guy you’re supposed to be rooting for in the movie!

But you have to consider Howard’s particular circumstances. The only way he can be an above average NBA player again is if half of all life magically disappears.

The best of SI

The Dodgers have won seven division titles in row, but is this the year that they finally win it all? ... I interviewed a British guy who’s blowing his life savings on a 162-game baseball roadtrip this season. ... Here’s who to bet on in Week 3 of college football

Around the sports world

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is passionate about photography and spent the past two years documenting life at a Brooklyn firehouse. ... The Browns tried to ban a fan for throwing beer on a Titans player and apparently punished the wrong guy. ... Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar’s homer last night set a new record for total home runs in a baseball season with 6,106. ... Justify, the horse that won the 2018 Triple Crown, reportedly failed a drug test before the Kentucky Derby and had it covered it

Good on Pete Alonso

Chris Martin had a rare immaculate inning

The catch is sensational but the behind-the-back toss is better

How was this guy not always the starter?

THE trademark request was denied

Yes, they do it by hand

Vegas will have amazing bathrooms

You have to adore Kevin Love

Surprise, Rory!

I don’t get what this has to do with the St. Louis Blues

Not sports

A French man died of a heart attack during sex and his employer was found liable because it happened on a business trip. ... Crazy scenes in rural Canada, where a tractor trailer crashed and landed on top of a house. ... Cops were forced to monitor a Scottish Ikea because of a Facebook event promoting a massive game of hide and seek. ... Here’s how they made all the gross sound effects in Midsommar

No joke, those are all bugs

RIP to the guy who had one of the best tweets ever

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message