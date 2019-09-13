Traina Thoughts: Cam Newton's Scarf Look Had Twitter Abuzz

Cam Newton's head scarf was mocked relentlessly on Twitter.

By Jimmy Traina
September 13, 2019

1. You'd think people wouldn't be shocked anymore by Cam Newton's gameday outfits, but the Panthers quarterback still managed to cause quite a stir Thursday night when he added a head scarf to his ensemble.

Newton's poor play in Carolina's 20-14 loss quickly became a secondary story after he showed up to his postgame press conference in a get up that was even wild by his standards.

Naturally, Twitter had opinions. Many, many opinions.









2. Maybe it's because it's Gronk and most people think of him as a big goofball (which is not a diss in any way), but the man said Thursday that he "probably had 20 concussions" during his career and that he remembered "five blackout ones" and the general reaction from the football world was basically, "nothing to see here." Wild.

3. Adam Silver is known as the most progressive commissioner in sports. Let's see if he signs off on this if the Heat accept the bid.

4. Good Morning Football's "Wall Streeters" segment, in which Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt hit the streets of New York City to break down NFL games while acting like stereotypical Wall Street bros has quickly become one of the best recurring bits on sports TV, mainly to see if Kyle will pass out at some point.

5. My SI.com colleague Jacob Feldman reports that Charles Woodson has joined FOX Sports after leaving ESPN earlier this year. This reminds me of a tremendous quote dropped by Dan LeBatard Thursday when he was telling a story about Trent Dilfer wanting a private plane from ESPN.

"All across ESPN, people disappear from day-to-day and you forget that they were ever there," LeBatard said. "Like, no there’s no announcement, next thing you know Eric Mangini’s just on Fox three years later."

It's funny because it's true.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a very open and honest interview with Ryen Russillo, who explained why he chose to leave ESPN last month to join The Ringer. In addition, we also discussed what makes a podcast good, what people getting into sports media should know and whether Pam Beesly is awful.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's another reason why old-school '80s WWF was the best. Just watch Lord Alfred Hayes conduct an interview with Owen Hart "by phone." What production!

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: My picks for Sunday are Ravens -13.5, Bengals -1.5 and Colts +3.

