1. You'd think people wouldn't be shocked anymore by Cam Newton's gameday outfits, but the Panthers quarterback still managed to cause quite a stir Thursday night when he added a head scarf to his ensemble.

Newton's poor play in Carolina's 20-14 loss quickly became a secondary story after he showed up to his postgame press conference in a get up that was even wild by his standards.

Naturally, Twitter had opinions. Many, many opinions.

Cam Newton out here thinking hes gunna win games dressing like a single middle aged mother doing laundry... #YouLookLikeAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/BifD5hcjzu — Kevin Rickard (@Rickard1318) September 13, 2019

Cam’s about to drive this thing off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/hrnf2dQ8El — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 13, 2019

Cam looks like the wolf disguised as grandmother in little red riding hood pic.twitter.com/f2i24yewB8 — Ced Funches (@cedfunches) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton looks like he doesn’t care about your company’s policy. He wants to see your manager. pic.twitter.com/O9v80tWprx — Adam Zientek (@AdamZientek3) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton: “It’s time for me to look myself in the mirror.”



Whitney Houston: “It’s time for you to stop looking at The Bodyguard!” #TheBodyguard #WhitneyWoreItBetter #WhitneyHouston pic.twitter.com/QxzMVhjT4l — Fred From Plano (@FredFromPlano) September 13, 2019

Why Cam Newton lookin like your auntie at the dollar store on a Saturday morning?? pic.twitter.com/O3iIImV9f1 — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 13, 2019

Cam out here looking like your grandma hungover after a all nighter at the slot machines. pic.twitter.com/kaTyl1tcM3 — Houston Hard Hitters (@xrednation1) September 13, 2019

Why is Cam Newton dressing like my grandma back in the days when in the rural area we live in shopping at a fruit and vegetable stand after homecoming service on a sunny Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/ggb3obZi51 — Kevin from Va (@nascarfankly) September 13, 2019

Cam starring in a new movie? "Madea's Diary Of A Mad QB" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4ryhwzoLhj — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) September 13, 2019

2. Maybe it's because it's Gronk and most people think of him as a big goofball (which is not a diss in any way), but the man said Thursday that he "probably had 20 concussions" during his career and that he remembered "five blackout ones" and the general reaction from the football world was basically, "nothing to see here." Wild.

.@RobGronkowski told CBSN's @reenaninan that he'd let his son play football ––only after educating him about what he went through in the game.



He said he had about "nine surgeries, probably had 20 concussions" playing football. https://t.co/CYw25maOgo pic.twitter.com/dltWn6Y4k2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2019

3. Adam Silver is known as the most progressive commissioner in sports. Let's see if he signs off on this if the Heat accept the bid.

We've officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka 'The BBC' #BangBrosCares pic.twitter.com/YbhNattIm7 — BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) September 12, 2019

4. Good Morning Football's "Wall Streeters" segment, in which Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt hit the streets of New York City to break down NFL games while acting like stereotypical Wall Street bros has quickly become one of the best recurring bits on sports TV, mainly to see if Kyle will pass out at some point.

“Don’t waste my time! I’m going wheatgrass tasting with my girlfriend’s girlfriend and I’ve got custody of the dog - BUY THE RAIDERS!!”@KyleBrandt and @PSchrags went stockbroker crazy on this weekend’s games. pic.twitter.com/g7UxDtpggR — GMFB (@gmfb) September 13, 2019

5. My SI.com colleague Jacob Feldman reports that Charles Woodson has joined FOX Sports after leaving ESPN earlier this year. This reminds me of a tremendous quote dropped by Dan LeBatard Thursday when he was telling a story about Trent Dilfer wanting a private plane from ESPN.

"All across ESPN, people disappear from day-to-day and you forget that they were ever there," LeBatard said. "Like, no there’s no announcement, next thing you know Eric Mangini’s just on Fox three years later."

It's funny because it's true.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a very open and honest interview with Ryen Russillo, who explained why he chose to leave ESPN last month to join The Ringer. In addition, we also discussed what makes a podcast good, what people getting into sports media should know and whether Pam Beesly is awful.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's another reason why old-school '80s WWF was the best. Just watch Lord Alfred Hayes conduct an interview with Owen Hart "by phone." What production!

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: My picks for Sunday are Ravens -13.5, Bengals -1.5 and Colts +3.