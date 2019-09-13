ESPN is thrilled with Tim Tebow today. Many media members, including some colleagues at the World Wide Leader, are not.

Tebow went on the network's daily hot-take factory show known as First Take and gave the show the attention it craves when he unleashed a rant about a California bill that would allow college athletes to profit from endorsements.

The former Florida Gators quarterback is vehemently against students making any money and this did not sit well with many folks in the media, and he was called out repeatedly on Twitter. There was even some good, old fashion ESPN-on-ESPN crime.

Great perspective. That Tim Tebow wishes to turn down compensation doesn’t mean all should be required to. He is free to play for free. All athletes should have the same economic rights as LITERALLY everyone else. That’s real choice. https://t.co/arHsw4YRuP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 13, 2019

I appreciate Tebow drawing on his own experience here. But he’s making an anti-individualist argument while using his own, individual story to disregard the needs of others. https://t.co/JmDoDr4hrd — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 13, 2019

“it’s about where your grandfather went,” tebow says about college football.



look on the field, man. many people the age of tebow’s grandfather proooooobably couldn’t go to florida. and if they went where their grandfathers went, someone would shut it down asap. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 13, 2019

Sorry, disagree with this.... loving your college and being a team player, and making money off of your likeness, don’t have to be mutually exclusive. — Mike Golic (@espngolic) September 13, 2019

The sports & entertainment ecosystem that protected and nurtured a post-playing Tebow isn't going to be there for the overwhelming majority of major college athletes who come from less privileged circumstances. Tim should know that. https://t.co/9Qse6seyjM — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 13, 2019

I couldn’t disagree more. As much as I get & respect Tebow’s position, it’s based on his reality growing up - not the majority of kids playing revenue sports in NCAA.



Think about this - California politicians voted unanimously on this. Nothing is unanimous these days. https://t.co/rvuU0PgOH7 — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) September 13, 2019

Many non-ESPN media members also took Tebow to task for his bizarre stance.

Tim has every right to his opinion, and is entitled to this point of view. But to say "I didn't want to be paid" is a privileged point of view. he didn't want to be paid because he didn't need to be. Not all student athletes have the luxury of not needing the money. https://t.co/h7DwwVO1GH — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 13, 2019

Tim Tebow has failed upward since his glory days in college football. Not everyone has that....privilege. https://t.co/BzLGruLmGe — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 13, 2019

I’ve never seen someone so passionately defend the idea that people aren’t allowed to market themselves and make money on their likeness. It’s quite an accomplishment by Tebow — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 13, 2019

I'd love to hear Tim Tebow further explain how student-athletes being allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness would ruin his grandfather's dream of Florida winning an SEC title. Sounds like grandpa's biggest gripe should be with Will Muschamp, not this bill. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 13, 2019

1 thing Tebow probably doesn't understand is it easier to sacrifice & do all that rah rah stuff when like he said his grandfather was afforded said opportunities. When you come from something, it is easy to say "I did it for the experience" everyone not afforded those privileges https://t.co/VCaws1FP1A — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 13, 2019

While I respect his passion, Tebow isn't speaking for the majority of these college kids. Sure he played for the UofF for the love & all that but there's a HUGE difference when your family has MONEY or means ALREADY. Bet the majority of his teammates don't agree w/him. https://t.co/q3O6S0BmEs — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) September 13, 2019

In addition to media folks, Tebow also took a shot from Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and former NFL running back, Arian Foster.

tebow saying he would reject payment and gronk telling neuroscientists he can fix brain damage. lol fun day on the app — feeno (@ArianFoster) September 13, 2019

Why do we get the feeling this is going to end up with Tebow getting many more appearances on First Take?