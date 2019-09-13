Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is not a fan of California's Fair Pay to Play Act. Tebow voiced concerns on Friday that the new law will change college football's landscape.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Tebow was asked for his stance on the bill, which was approved by California's State Senate on Wednesday and would allow college athletes to be paid for their use of name, likeness and image.

Tebow responded passionately, sharing why he thinks the bill will take away the focus from the teams and toward money in college football.

"If I could support my team, support my college, support my university, that's what it's all about," he said. "But now we're changing it from 'us'...from being an alumni where I care, which makes college sports special, to then okay it's not about 'us,' it's not about 'we.' It's just about 'me.' "

He added: "It changes what's special about college football. We turn it into the NFL, where who has the most money, that's where you go."

.@TimTebow passionately expresses his thoughts on the California Senate passing a bill allowing student-athletes to have endorsements. pic.twitter.com/W5uBW7ePNm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

Tebow touched on his personal experience as a college player who didn't get paid, explaining that he had one of the highest-selling jerseys during his time at Florida but didn't receive any money from the sales. He also said he didn't want to because "I knew going into college what it was all about."

Many people disagreed with Tebow on Twitter, including former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current ESPN radio host Mike Golic.

I played with plenty of selfish guys who never made a dime off their name. loving something and making money aren’t mutually exclusive, IMO. https://t.co/AAAubf8BoH — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) September 13, 2019

The Fair Pay to Play Act is still pending. Gov. Gavin Newsom has 30 days to sign or veto it.

The bill has already earned a few notable endorsements, including one from Lakers star LeBron James. It would not force schools to pay athletes, but rather allow athletes to hire agents who can procure business and sponsorship deals.

California schools and the NCAA have long opposed the bill, which would make it impossible for schools to follow the NCAA's amateurism rules.