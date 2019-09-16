Monday’s Hot Clicks: David Quessenberry Scored the Coolest Touchdown of Week 2

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cancer survivor David Quessenberry is finally getting his first big NFL chance, six years after being drafted. 

By Dan Gartland
September 16, 2019

Big man touchdowns don’t get better than this

The Colts may have spoiled the Titans’ home debut but nothing could have dampened Tennessee offensive lineman David Quessenberry’s day. 

Quessenberry, who nearly missed out on his NFL dream after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2014, scored the Titans’ first touchdown of the day.

Quessenberry spent nearly his entire rookie season with the Texans on injured reserve with a foot issue after being selected in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He was diagnosed with cancer in June 2014, just before his second NFL season, and spent nearly three years receiving treatment. He was finally given a clean bill of health in April 2017, just in time to rejoin his teammates and fight for a spot on the team. 

Quessenberry spent 2017 on Houston’s practice squad and was released on cut-down day in 2018. The Titans signed him to the practice squad last year and now he’s on the 53-man roster as a swing tackle. He also plays in Tennessee’s jumbo package as a tight end, a position he hasn’t played since high school. But Quessenberry clearly still has the hands from his pass catching days and was able to haul in that touchdown against Indianapolis. 

“I have been through a lot, and it has been a long journey to get here,” Quessenberry said after the game. “Even with all of that, to go out there and score a touchdown, it is crazy. That was amazing. It was epic.”

What a thriller in Denver

The first 58 minutes of Broncos-Bears was about as exciting as you would expect a game between teams quarterbacked by Joe Flacco and Mitchell Trubisky. But oh boy, those last two minutes were something else. 

Here’s how it went down:

Flacco threw a touchdown pass to cut Chicago’s lead to 13–12 with 31 seconds remaining. Denver opted to go for two but was called for delay of game. The Broncos then decided to go for the extra point instead and the kick was wide. But the Bears jumped offside on the kick. Denver then went for two and converted. But Trubisky answered with a miraculous drive to give Eddy Piniero a shot at the game-winner. 

What an insane ending to the game 🤯

What that video doesn’t show you, though, is this extremely weak roughing the passer call that tacked 15 yards on to the first play of the drive. 

The NFL is standing by the call, though, saying referee Eddie Hill made a “judgement call.”

The best of SI

How screwed are the Saints without Drew Brees? ... The Vikings were the first team to have a touchdown taken off the board by the new pass interference review rule. ... The most classic souvenir in sports—the ticket stub—has been rendered obsolete in the age of digital tickets. ... Mike Trout’s season is unfortunately over but he’s still the clear-cut favorite to win AL MVP

Around the sports world

Zach Ertz was in tears after being stopped short of a first down to seal the Eagles’ defeat. ... The Citadel ($400,000) and Eastern Michigan ($1 million) each got paid a whole bunch of money to beat bigger football programs. ... A four-year-old Florida State fan is selling lemonade to raise money to pay for Willie Taggart’s $17 million buyout. ... The Colts are reportedly trying to convince Adam Vinatieri not to retire.

Julio Jones has wheels

JULIO JONES 54-YARD GAME WINNER! #PHIvsATL

Questionable decision, incredible result

You won’t see a better catch this season

He was ruled down but can’t we just award him the TD for the effort?

This guy was harder to bring down than Kupp

This one takes the cake, though

Football hurts

Not how you want to start your home opener

“I’ve done 180 before, I’m not going to say where”

The men in stripes are New Orleans’s worst enemy

Good job, everybody

Football has the worst announcers

That’ll leave a mark

His teammates Googled “funny beards” and dared him to do it

Never gamble

Backyard football

He still won the fight

UFC heavyweight Cain Velasquez moves like a man half his size

This kid gets it

Not sports

A New Zealand man brought an “emotional support” clown to a meeting where he was being laid off. ... Scientists have been able to recreate the 24 hours after the asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs. ... A California woman swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep

Monkeys mourn a robot monkey sent to spy on them

Bike lane!

A good song

Rick Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, died Sunday at 75.

