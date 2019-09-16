Big man touchdowns don’t get better than this

The Colts may have spoiled the Titans’ home debut but nothing could have dampened Tennessee offensive lineman David Quessenberry’s day.

Quessenberry, who nearly missed out on his NFL dream after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2014, scored the Titans’ first touchdown of the day.

Quessenberry spent nearly his entire rookie season with the Texans on injured reserve with a foot issue after being selected in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He was diagnosed with cancer in June 2014, just before his second NFL season, and spent nearly three years receiving treatment. He was finally given a clean bill of health in April 2017, just in time to rejoin his teammates and fight for a spot on the team.

Quessenberry spent 2017 on Houston’s practice squad and was released on cut-down day in 2018. The Titans signed him to the practice squad last year and now he’s on the 53-man roster as a swing tackle. He also plays in Tennessee’s jumbo package as a tight end, a position he hasn’t played since high school. But Quessenberry clearly still has the hands from his pass catching days and was able to haul in that touchdown against Indianapolis.

“I have been through a lot, and it has been a long journey to get here,” Quessenberry said after the game. “Even with all of that, to go out there and score a touchdown, it is crazy. That was amazing. It was epic.”

What a thriller in Denver

The first 58 minutes of Broncos-Bears was about as exciting as you would expect a game between teams quarterbacked by Joe Flacco and Mitchell Trubisky. But oh boy, those last two minutes were something else.

Here’s how it went down:

Flacco threw a touchdown pass to cut Chicago’s lead to 13–12 with 31 seconds remaining. Denver opted to go for two but was called for delay of game. The Broncos then decided to go for the extra point instead and the kick was wide. But the Bears jumped offside on the kick. Denver then went for two and converted. But Trubisky answered with a miraculous drive to give Eddy Piniero a shot at the game-winner.

What that video doesn’t show you, though, is this extremely weak roughing the passer call that tacked 15 yards on to the first play of the drive.

This was called roughing the passer on Bradley Chubb. pic.twitter.com/EA20wdl3gi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019

The NFL is standing by the call, though, saying referee Eddie Hill made a “judgement call.”

The best of SI

How screwed are the Saints without Drew Brees? ... The Vikings were the first team to have a touchdown taken off the board by the new pass interference review rule. ... The most classic souvenir in sports—the ticket stub—has been rendered obsolete in the age of digital tickets. ... Mike Trout’s season is unfortunately over but he’s still the clear-cut favorite to win AL MVP.

Around the sports world

Zach Ertz was in tears after being stopped short of a first down to seal the Eagles’ defeat. ... The Citadel ($400,000) and Eastern Michigan ($1 million) each got paid a whole bunch of money to beat bigger football programs. ... A four-year-old Florida State fan is selling lemonade to raise money to pay for Willie Taggart’s $17 million buyout. ... The Colts are reportedly trying to convince Adam Vinatieri not to retire.

Julio Jones has wheels

Questionable decision, incredible result

You won’t see a better catch this season

Lock it in. Call SportsCenter. We have a Play if the Year nominee.

Christian Puntolillo with this amazing catch for Wayne Hills down to the Valley 1. pic.twitter.com/fasnKcS0A4 — Varsity Aces (@VarsityAces) September 14, 2019

He was ruled down but can’t we just award him the TD for the effort?

This guy was harder to bring down than Kupp

This one takes the cake, though

This Najee Harris TD was unreal 😤



(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/8gzDMKaYLb — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 14, 2019

Football hurts

these ragdoll physics are so unrealistic pic.twitter.com/BXHxPJWkuN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 14, 2019

Not how you want to start your home opener

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

“I’ve done 180 before, I’m not going to say where”

Marshawn Lynch is crossing driving at a @NASCAR race off his bucket list!@MoneyLynch is driving the pace car before tonight's #NASCARPlayoffs opener on NBCSN, and caught up with @DaleJr. pic.twitter.com/RaQfgtUR6e — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2019

The men in stripes are New Orleans’s worst enemy

This should've been a touchdown for Cam Jordan and the Saints!



Refs screwed them over. SMH pic.twitter.com/1HJWqAjFfj — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Good job, everybody

I present to you: the worst PAT attempt in college football history courtesy of South Alabama. pic.twitter.com/myXZpsA6m1 — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) September 14, 2019

Football has the worst announcers

My god, this is the best I’ve ever seen. Three “football games” in a span of 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/ICkJ3wb2Oe — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) September 15, 2019

That’ll leave a mark

#Jaguars WR Keelan Cole accidentally giving himself a cup check is the most action he’s seen all season. pic.twitter.com/RB2LXU71LJ — Big Minshew Country (@BigCatCountry) September 15, 2019

His teammates Googled “funny beards” and dared him to do it

Never gamble

Thoughts and prayers to every bettor who thought they had under 46 in the bag.



We seriously cannot make this stuff up.



Florida went to run the clock out and took the ball 76 yards to the house.pic.twitter.com/LiO3tM0Iaa — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 15, 2019

Backyard football

Folks, this is how you dehydrate a defense.



Bryce Perkins’ magic on this 2-point play makes it 31-24 UVA over Florida State pic.twitter.com/0NDM9MBN2u — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2019

He still won the fight

UFC heavyweight Cain Velasquez moves like a man half his size

This kid gets it

Tank Lawrence found time for a young fan whose sign said “I’ve got the right jersey on!”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CzWAn77oNm — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 15, 2019

Not sports

A New Zealand man brought an “emotional support” clown to a meeting where he was being laid off. ... Scientists have been able to recreate the 24 hours after the asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs. ... A California woman swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep.

Monkeys mourn a robot monkey sent to spy on them

Bike lane!

A good song

Rick Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, died Sunday at 75.

