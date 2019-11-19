MMA Fight Ends With Insane ‘Rolling Thunder’ Knockout

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: An absurdly acrobatic MMA knockout, the Bucks have a wrestling match in the tunnel and more.

He couldn’t have seen it coming

An MMA fighter from France won a fight in England over the weekend with a move straight out of a video game.

Davy Gallon beat former UFC lightweight Ross Pearson at Probellum 1 in London with an acrobatic kick that left the announcers flummoxed. With under a minute to go in the third and final round, Gallon caught Pearson out of nowhere with a leaping back-heel kick.

The strike landed right on the top of Pearson’s skull and he was knocked out cold.

The move was so unorthodox that the announcers didn’t know what to call it. One simply said “Oh s---!”

“Oh... my... goodness. I don’t even know what to call that,” the second commentator said.

“A capoeira rolling heel kick?” the first announcer offered.

That’s not a bad suggestion, but the move actually goes by a much more poetic name: “Rolling Thunder.”

Japanese fighter Tenshin Nasukawa pulled one off to knock out an opponent in 2018. Another fighter unleashed one in Romania. You can see a whole three-minute supercut of fighters stunning their opponents with the move right here.

What makes Gallon’s move so devastating, though, is that Pearson ducked his head slightly right before impact and allowed Gallon to hit him square in the skull.

The best of SI

Legal expert Michael McCann breaks down the issue with Colin Kaepernick’s workout waiver. ... Inter Miami and Nashville will start building their squads in today’s MLS expansion draft.

Around the sports world

A former UNC student who wrote a check to Michael Jordan after losing a game of pool is now putting that check up for auction 35 years later. ... An F1 team set the world record for fastest pit stop over the weekend—1.82 seconds. ... A college hockey player ate a pound of buffalo wings before a game because he thought he wasn’t playing. Then he got a call to go to the arena and scored his first career goal. ... Former NHL tough guy Paul Bissonnette got a tryout with a pro lacrosse team by talking smack on Twitter. ... The New Jersey high school playoff game interrupted by a shooting will resume at the Eagles’ stadium.

Bah god, that’s Wes Matthews’s music

The only players under 21 with a 40-point triple-double: LeBron James and Luka

That’s a very Big Ten metaphor

Gregg Popovich has no time for your lazy questions

New Brewers jerseys

Cool moment in a D-II game

Not sports

The three most prolific Jeopardy! champs ever—James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter—are going to play a special tournament against each other. ... A Miami professor considered an expert on money laundering is accused of—you guessed it—laundering $2.5 million in drug money. .... Chick-fil-A is going to stop donating to anti-LGBTQ charities. ... James Andrew Miller, who wrote exhaustive oral histories of ESPN and Saturday Night Live, is writing another book about HBO.

South Dakota’s governor is on meth

The sound really bounces off those walls

This is actually amazing

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to seeprevious editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.