In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Luka Doncic does something no one has since Allen Iverson, Ben Simmons does something he’s never done before and more.

Luka Doncic is a terror

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

The Warriors are a disaster. They only have eight healthy players, none of whom (aside from Willie Cauley-Stein) have any business being a starter on an NBA team. But what Luka Doncic did last night, even against a depleted Golden State team, is insanely impressive.

Doncic put up 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in just 25 minutes and 30 seconds of play during a 142–94 Mavericks win over the Warriors.

It was a performance full of fun facts.

That’s right. In the first quarter, Doncic had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds. The whole Warriors roster had 16, four and four. That’s way more impressive than the 10 points Iverson had to out-score the Bulls (eight points) in that 2003 game.

Doncic is on a tear right now, and you have to start wondering if he’s going to average a triple-double for the whole season.

“Look, he’s a very special player on a special roll,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. “There’s not much else to say. This isn’t a big news flash now. This is getting to be pretty normal.”

The best of SI

James Wiseman’s 12-game suspension might not be the end of the issue for Memphis. ... Inside the complicated world of football helmet manufacturing. ... Where have all the great NFL quarterbacks gone? ... The Kawhi Leonard-Paul George duo finally made its debut for the Clippers last night.

Around the sports world

Nobody knew who stole the Stanford-Cal rivalry trophy in 1960, until now. ... A computer glitch revealed eight hours of behind-the-scenes WWE footage. ... One of the players paralyzed in the Humboldt bus crash has started to learn to walk again after an experimental surgery. ... A volunteer for FGCU’s club football team sent non-existent “offers” to more than 100 high schoolers.

Ben Simmons actually hit a three!

Only one Mavs player didn’t get into the game

Fight!

It’s not like a foul ball

Thoughts on these?

Pretty close to the colors MJ wore in college

Athletes are just like us

Not sports

A Swedish fugitive was discovered sleeping in an Ikea. ... Ancient artifacts are pouring out receding glaciers in Mongolia. ... A cat that went missing in Oregon was found 1,200 miles away in New Mexico.

Imagine seeing this from the terminal

Nope nope nope

Woman saves koala from wildfire

A good song

